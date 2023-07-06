Kate Middleton Displays Summer Style at Polo with a Departure from Her Regular Purse (and Heels on Grass!)

Kate Middleton’s summer style was effortless as ever at Prince William's polo match!

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales, 41, supported her husband as he played in Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club near their home in Windsor. Princess Kate stepped out in a long sleeve cornflower blue dress with white floral print by Beulah London. She reached for the label again after wearing a pink outfit by the brand just last week, recycling her pale pink Ahana dress (a favorite among royal women around the world) that she previously wore at Wimbledon in 2021 to open the Young V&A museum.

Like any prepared polo-goer, she accessorized with sunglasses and a crossbody purse — a more casual choice than the tiny top-handle bags or clutches she frequently carries on official engagements.

Kate Middleton at a charity polo match on July 6. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate completed the look with another summer staple — gold hoop earrings! — and wore nude slingback pumps by Camilla Elphick on her feet despite walking around on grass.

From (literally) letting her hair down and sipping a glass of champagne, the princess seemed to embrace the relaxed atmosphere of the sporty setting. The 2023 Royal Charity Polo Day has so far raised over $1.2 million for causes close to William and Kate’s hearts, from the Prince of Wales’ homelessness charities to Princess Kate’s longstanding hospice support, East Anglia Children's Hospices and three baby banks.



Kate Middleton at Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess of Wales’ latest look is much more laid-back than what she wore yesterday. On Wednesday, Princess Kate and Prince William stepped out in Scotland to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation celebration.

Princess Kate (who you should call the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland!) wore a royal blue coat dress with velvet collar by Catherine Walker & Co — a rewear from Easter and the Commonwealth Day service in 2022 — and a coordinating Philip Treacy hat for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral. She swept her tresses into a knotted chignon, as she often does for formal events, and slipped on some sentimental jewelry from the royal vault.

Kate glittered in Queen Elizabeth's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker with diamond clasp, a necklace she previously wore for the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022 and Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Rounding out the pearl theme, she added pearl drop earrings and a pearl bracelet that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Scottish coronation celebration. DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales was all smiles on the sidelines at the polo match on Thursday, where she stood with William and some of the team to watch the opening moments.

The Prince of Wales trotted onto the field for the third chukka (period of play), where he played defense for the U.S. Polo Association. When William wasn’t hit with a foul against an opponent, a commentator that the referee “won’t be on the Honours list” (the King’s honorary recognition of those demonstrating exemplary service or achievement in their fields) this year.

Kate Middleton cheers on Prince William at polo on July 6. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Royal Charity Polo Day has raised over $15 million for charity through the last 12 for "well-deserving causes that The Prince and Princess are passionate about," their office said in a statement. The beneficiaries of the funds raised today include Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 were Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.

Kate cheered William on at the event last year, where she aced summer style in a sleeveless white dress and sunglasses with a cocktail in hand. The royal couple also brought a surprise special guest along for the outing — their dog, Orla!