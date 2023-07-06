Kate Middleton Displays Summer Style at Polo with a Departure from Her Regular Purse (and Heels on Grass!)

The Princess of Wales completed the look with the best accessory of all — a glass of champagne!

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 6, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton at Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s summer style was effortless as ever at Prince William's polo match!

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales, 41, supported her husband as he played in Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club near their home in Windsor. Princess Kate stepped out in a long sleeve cornflower blue dress with white floral print by Beulah London. She reached for the label again after wearing a pink outfit by the brand just last week, recycling her pale pink Ahana dress (a favorite among royal women around the world) that she previously wore at Wimbledon in 2021 to open the Young V&A museum.

Like any prepared polo-goer, she accessorized with sunglasses and a crossbody purse — a more casual choice than the tiny top-handle bags or clutches she frequently carries on official engagements.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Relaxes with a Glass of Champagne as She Cheers on Prince William at Charity Polo Match

Catherine, Princess of Wales watches from the sidelines with Lee Thompson as Prince William, Prince of Wales takes part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton at a charity polo match on July 6.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate completed the look with another summer staple — gold hoop earrings! — and wore nude slingback pumps by Camilla Elphick on her feet despite walking around on grass.

From (literally) letting her hair down and sipping a glass of champagne, the princess seemed to embrace the relaxed atmosphere of the sporty setting. The 2023 Royal Charity Polo Day has so far raised over $1.2 million for causes close to William and Kate’s hearts, from the Prince of Wales’ homelessness charities to Princess Kate’s longstanding hospice support, East Anglia Children's Hospices and three baby banks.  

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton at Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess of Wales’ latest look is much more laid-back than what she wore yesterday. On Wednesday, Princess Kate and Prince William stepped out in Scotland to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation celebration.

Princess Kate (who you should call the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland!) wore a royal blue coat dress with velvet collar by Catherine Walker & Co — a rewear from Easter and the Commonwealth Day service in 2022 — and a coordinating Philip Treacy hat for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral. She swept her tresses into a knotted chignon, as she often does for formal events, and slipped on some sentimental jewelry from the royal vault.

Kate glittered in Queen Elizabeth's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker with diamond clasp, a necklace she previously wore for the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022 and Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Rounding out the pearl theme, she added pearl drop earrings and a pearl bracelet that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland arrive at St Giles' Cathedral to attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Scottish coronation celebration.

DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Photo Album: Best Moments You Missed

The Princess of Wales was all smiles on the sidelines at the polo match on Thursday, where she stood with William and some of the team to watch the opening moments.

The Prince of Wales trotted onto the field for the third chukka (period of play), where he played defense for the U.S. Polo Association. When William wasn’t hit with a foul against an opponent, a commentator that the referee “won’t be on the Honours list” (the King’s honorary recognition of those demonstrating exemplary service or achievement in their fields) this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton cheers on Prince William at polo on July 6.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Royal Charity Polo Day has raised over $15 million for charity through the last 12 for "well-deserving causes that The Prince and Princess are passionate about," their office said in a statement. The beneficiaries of the funds raised today include Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 were Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.

Kate cheered William on at the event last year, where she aced summer style in a sleeveless white dress and sunglasses with a cocktail in hand. The royal couple also brought a surprise special guest along for the outing — their dog, Orla!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with her dog 'Orla', watches Prince William, Duke of Cambridge play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
Kate Middleton at Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club in 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Related Articles
Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph after watching a fly-past by the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland
King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Photo Album: Best Moments You Missed
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton Relaxes with a Glass of Champagne as She Cheers on Prince William at Charity Polo Match
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Missed Scotland Coronation Celebration
King Charles III stands with Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales to watch The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", perform a fly-past over the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
See Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla Watch a Flypast in Scotland
Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves the St Giles' Cathedral, on the day of a ceremony in Scotland known as the National Service of Dedication on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Wear a Ceremonial Robe to King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton Playfully Pats Prince William's Butt at King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration
Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Kate Middleton Gets Cake-Making Tips from Great British Baking Show Finalist (Exclusive)
Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Off Baking Skills on Surprise Visit with Medics and Patients
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends The Andrew Martin Design Awards
Sarah Ferguson Breast Cancer Surgery Lasted Eight Hours: Report
Kate Middleton and Megan Markle
Kate Middleton Played Key Role in Palace's Response to Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview, New Book Says
HRH Prince William and Prince George
Prince George Enjoys Pizza with Dad Prince William at London Cricket Match
Prince William Marks the End of Pride Month by Discussing Mental Health with Young People
Prince William Marks the End of Pride Month by Discussing Mental Health with Young People
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Why July 4th Is a Special Holiday for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeremy Clarkson attends the ITV Autumn Entertainment Launch at White City House on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images); Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
IPSO Upholds Complaint About Jeremy Clarkson's Column on Meghan Markle in 'Landmark Decision'
King Charles at Highgrove
How King Charles Helped an Eco-Fashion Brand Source Runway Look for Museum Display (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022
King Charles Will Receive New Sword Named After Queen Elizabeth at Scotland Coronation Celebration