Kate Middleton is playing with the guys!

The Princess of Wales, 41, took part in some rugby training on Wednesday morning before talking to the players about their childhoods as she highlights her ongoing campaign highlighting the importance of the early years in a person's life. The outing combined her leadership of the Shaping Us initiative to talk about how best to nurture children with her support for the game of rugby, of which she is patron of the Rugby Football Union.

While Princess Kate has spent a lot of time with mothers and carers since launching her campaign in January, the visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club was all about hearing from men. After taking part in the rugby drills on the field while sporting a high ponytail and blue t-shirt featuring a red rose, England rugby's logo, she went inside to talk about the impact that local sports clubs have for those who are helping to raise children.

Kate was joined by Shaping Us champion Ugo Monye, a former England rugby professional and father of two, and other professional rugby players and representatives from Maidenhead RFC. Also there was Si Trower, the founder of the mental health charity Brave Mind, which works with rugby clubs, universities and schools to provide a platform to help rugby clubs an schools to improve their approach to supporting mental health in their community.

Her visit came as her Early Years Foundation found that men are less likely than women to realize the importance of the first years of a child’s life.

In the first perceptions survey since she launched Shaping Us, researchers found there is still much more effort needed to raise awareness. While last year only 17% of the U.K. population identified the period between pregnancy and the age of five as the most important period for shaping a child’s future, this year’s survey found that this figure has risen to 19%.

But men are still significantly less knowledgeable than women of the extraordinary impact of the first five years of a child’s life. While 24% of women recognized the time as the most important period (up 4% from 2022), only 14% of men did so, the survey on behalf of Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood found.

Christian Guy, Director of the Centre for Early Childhood, said, “It is encouraging to see awareness levels of the critical importance of the first five years of our lives moving in the right direction — though there remains much more work to be done.”

“It is during our early childhood that our brains develop faster than at any other life stage and our experiences, relationships and surroundings at that very young age lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives," he added. "This has got to become an issue that they whole of society embraces — that is talked about in board rooms and sports clubs across the country and not just assumed to be the domain of parent and baby groups or nursery settings. Everyone has a part to play in raising the next generation.”



The Princess of Wales took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union in early 2022. The role, which previously belonged to Prince Harry, marked the first of the Duke of Sussex's former patronages to be redistributed to another member of the royal family after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

Princess Kate embraced the position and joined a training session for some of the rugby players soon after her new role was announced. Taking the field at Twickenham Stadium, Kate participated in a line-out play, where a player is hoisted in the air by their teammates to receive a ball after it goes out of the field of play.

The position also means a friendly sports rivalry with her husband, Prince William, who supports the Welsh Rugby Union as their patron.

Shaping Us is part of Princess Kate’s work to raise awareness of the critical importance of early childhood. Today was the second outing in as many days around the subject. On Tuesday, she enjoyed chats with moms and playtime with toddlers at a gathering at Windsor Family Hub.

Kate hopes her campaign will transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to a more “strategically important topic,” her office at Kensington Palace says. She has taken the initiative out and about to Leeds and other cities and towns as she spreads the message.

The campaign also highlights that, by focusing our collective time, energy, and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around all children and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come.

Following the outing, Kate and Prince William's joint social media accounts shared photos of the "fun morning at Maidenhead Rugby Club."

They wrote, "During our early years, we begin to learn how to manage our emotions, build relationships, believe in ourselves, and develop resilience - lots of the traits you’d want in a great rugby player! Thanks for having us @maidsrfc!"

