Kate Middleton Plays Beer Pong! Mike Tindall Shares Princess' 'Uber Competitive' Side on Podcast

Prince William and Princess Kate appeared on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby' podcast along with co-host Mike Tindall's mother-in-law, Princess Anne

Published on September 10, 2023 10:14AM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton in July 2023. Photo:

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty 

Kate Middleton's competitive nature extends beyond athletics! 

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William and Princess Anne on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Anne are the patrons of the Welsh Rugby Union, Rugby Football Union (of England) and Scottish Rugby Union, respectively.

Giving the interview an extra dose of fun, one of the podcast's hosts is Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara — making him Prince William's cousin and Princess Anne's son-in-law!

At one point, Mike shared a little about Kate's personality behind the scenes.

"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," he said before pausing to give a nod indicating that she really was.

Princess Kate replied coyly, "I'm not competitive at all."

"I've seen her play beer pong!" Mike said.

Princess Kate and Prince William, both 41, are known to occasionally get competitive with each other on royal events, from going head-to-head in a spin bike race (Kate won!) to facing off in a sailing contest (William came out on top!).

When it comes to table tennis, Kate said that she and her husband have never "actually managed to finish a game."

"It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she said.

William added that it comes down to “who can out-mental each other.”

When Mike asked if any of their competitiveness had passed down to their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — Princess Anne, interjected to say: “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”

“What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments,” Kate answered, adding that “they are growing and trying out different sports.”

“They're obviously still really young,” she continued. “It's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

Kate shared that her daughter plays both rugby and soccer, both of which “weren’t school sports when I was growing up.”

“Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now,” she shared.

The Princess of Wales showed off some serious rugby skills this summer at the Maidenhead Rugby Club, and Nigel Gillingham, who is President of the Rugby Football Union, told PEOPLE that it's a sport they regularly play with the kids.

"Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well," Gillingham said.

On Saturday, the same day as the podcast episode's release, Princess Kate traveled to France to cheer on England at the Rugby World Cup 2023 Group Stage match between England and Argentina.

