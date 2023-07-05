All About Kate Middleton's Outfit at Scotland Coronation Celebration — and Her Poignant Necklace Choice

Kate Middleton has stylishly arrived at King Charles’ coronation celebration in Scotland.

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out in Edinburgh on Wednesday for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral. The church service was organized in honor of the King and Queen Camilla’s historic coronation in London on May 6, and announced by the Scottish government one month later.

Princess Kate wore a royal blue coat dress with velvet collar by Catherine Walker & Co — a rewear from Easter and the Commonwealth Day service in 2022! — and a coordinating Philip Treacy hat.

Kate Middleton attends Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

She completed the look with pearl drop earrings and Queen Elizabeth's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker with diamond clasp, her latest glittering tribute to her late grandmother-in-law. The princess previously wore the choker for the funerals of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 and Prince Philip in April 2021, and at their 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017.

Kate rode in the Royal Procession with Prince William, who sported his Royal Air Force No. 1 uniform, Garter Sash with the Lesser George, RAF Wings and Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and Coronation medals, plus his Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle Mantle and Collar, regalia reflecting his position in Scotland's highest order of chivalry.

Kate Middleton attends Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5. JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled in the Royal Rolls Royce, following the King and Queen in the State Bentley.

Like William, Queen Camilla, 75, and King Charles, 74, wore their robes and regalia for the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle. Two weeks ago, Charles appointed his wife to the prestigious order of chivalry, the highest honor in Scotland. The order recognizes 16 Knights and Ladies for their contribution to national life, and appointments are awarded as a personal gift from the reigning monarch.

Kate Middleton and Prince William travel to King Charles’ coronation celebration in Scotland on July 5. ROBERT PERRY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Induction comes with quite the regal outfit — dark green robes and black velvet hats with white ostrich feathers — and the Queen wore it with a long white dress by Bruce Oldfield (her coronation gown designer!) and gloves.

King Charles and Queen Camilla travel to the coronation celebration on July 5. Robert Perry - Pool/Getty Images

Seventy years ago, Queen Elizabeth was fêted with a similar celebration in Scotland a few weeks after her coronation at Westminster Abbey. On June 24, 1953, the Queen paid her first official visit to Scotland as sovereign just a few weeks after her crowning in London on June 2. She arrived to “huge fanfare” and traveled by carriage through the streets of Edinburgh with Prince Philip to St. Giles’ Cathedral for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, Scotland magazine reported.

Opting for something less formal than her coronation gown and robes full of symbolism, the 27-year-old Queen wore a skirt suit with feathered fascinator and pinned on what looks like the Sapphire Chrysanthemum Brooch.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip speak with Sit James Miller, Lord Provost of Edinburgh during their coronation celebration visit to Scotland in June 1953. Daily Mail/Shutterstock

According to The Court Jeweller, then-Princess Elizabeth received the glittering pin when she launched the British Princess oil tanker in 1946, and she wore it for a photo shoot during her honeymoon with Prince Philip in 1947, The Court Jeweller reported. The brooch became associated with her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh, and she poignantly wore it for her 2021 Christmas address, the first Christmas following his death that April.

Prince Philip was by his wife’s side for her Scottish coronation celebration and wore a field marshal's uniform. On Queen Elizabeth’s coronation celebration day in Scotland, the Honours of Scotland — the Scottish crown jewels! — were similarly carried in a procession from Palace of the Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, the royal family website states.

She was presented with the King James V of Scotland’s crown, sceptre and sword before 1,700 people, in a televised ceremony that drew thousands of more viewers, Scotland magazine reported — a ritual repeated for King Charles today.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel by carriage through Edinburgh, Scotland on June 24, 1953. United Press Photo/SuperStock/Alamy Stock Photo

Kate's royal role as the Princess of Wales was made apparent at King Charles and Queen Camilla's May 6 crowning ceremony. For the coronation, the King's daughter-in-law wore a dress by Alexander McQueen (the designer also behind her 2011 wedding gown) — an ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs representing the U.K.'s four nations.

The dress was covered for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey by a red, white and blue robe signifying her status as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.



Princess Kate also wore a special headpiece for the event — rather than a tiara from the royal vault, she sported a floral silver headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen featuring silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work with three-dimensional leaf embroidery — and a mini version was made for Princess Charlotte!

Kate Middleton at the coronation on May 6. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal embroiderer Chloe Savage said "Kate and Camilla together" planned their coordinating coronation looks.



"The whole floral theme, if you look at the train of Camilla, her Robes of State which were custom done, full of floral embroidery. If you noted, all the girls wore floral themes. Floral runs through consistently as a royal family theme down to Meghan's veil. It's all significant, what gets used," she said.

Savage added, "The dressing team will have also been involved in this to make sure that people all matched appropriately where they needed to."