The Children's Princess! Kate Middleton Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Work for Babies

Kate Middleton is taking audiences into her early childhood mission with a new view.

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official YouTube account dropped a new video to highlight the important work of health visitors for families during the early years. According to the National Health Service of the U.K. health visitors are nurses and midwives who have had extra training to specialize in the care of children between 0 and 5. Families see these professionals most in the first months and years of their children's lives.

The four-minute clip hit social media the day after Princess Kate, 41, visited Nuneaton to meet health visitors participating in a pioneering study funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on infant well-being and social and emotional development. The video showed snippets of her latest engagement, as well as previously unseen moments of her meeting with health visitors, parents and babies.



"I'd love first and foremost to start off with hearing from you about what your job entails, really," Kate asked a small group at the start.

"I think health visitors are uniquely placed because we are the only professionals who are visiting that home. Our nursing background and then that specialist training we've had on top gives us that deeper insight to be able to view the whole family holistically,” one woman explained, as footage rolled of health visitors spending one-on-one time with babies, young children and parents.

Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

Another health visitor said that the professionals will typically connect with women during their third trimester of pregnancy to start building a relationship before their baby is born.



"It's such a vulnerable time, isn't it? The birth of a newborn baby, particularly your first child. You are the vital link between health and hospitals through to then the education system, so the role you’re playing is really critical,” said Princess Kate. The royal mom shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William, and children’s causes have long been a key theme of her public work.



The camera cut to a new video of Kate playing with a baby on a playmat (where she exclaimed that the tot was "so engaged!") and chatting with new parents on a couch at home. The princess asked a mom what she hoped to gain from her relationship with her health visitor, which elicited a relatable reply.

Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

“Just the confidence, and the reassurance,” the woman said with her infant in her arms.

Another young woman shared similar sentiments, explaining that her family’s health visitor was key as she and her partner settled into parenthood.

“Whenever you're struggling, mental health-wise, or we're overwhelmed, she is literally just a message or a call away,” she explained.

The clip cut to Kate’s visit to Nuneaton on Thursday, where she time with another small group of health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre and toured the space.



Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

"Families need support like we've seen today more than ever, and it's important that we recognize and celebrate this important role that health visitors play up and down the country,” the Princess of Wales concluded.

As the important work of health visitors happens behind closed doors, Kate’s new video sheds new light on the vital role. In recent years, the Princess of Wales has honed her focus on early childhood to early development and the critical role caretakers play in the first few years of life. To further raise awareness, Princess Kate launched the landmark “Shaping Us” campaign in January. The effort is an offshoot of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she established in June 2021.



Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Royal Foundation defines the long-term Shaping Us campaign as "a major new awareness-raising campaign to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child's life." The initiative hopes to transform "the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time," a statement says.

The health visitors Kate met with on Thursday are participating in a study funded by a $64,000 (£50,000) grant from the Centre for Early Childhood to evaluate the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) that supports parent-infant relationships and early childhood development. It is used to assess how babies are interacting with the world around them, focusing on behaviors like eye contact, facial expressions, vocalization and activity levels. The device can help health practitioners and families to better understand the ways babies express their feelings.