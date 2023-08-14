Kate Middleton Quietly Showed She's a Master of Royal Protocol While Out with Princess Anne: Watch

A video of the Princess of Wales has garnered over 3 million views for her expert manners

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne in April 2022.

From expert curtsies to clever autograph alternatives, Kate Middleton is a master of royal protocol.

A video of the Princess of Wales from her April 2022 engagement with Princess Anne has garnered over 3 million views on TikTok for her subtle way of making sure Queen Elizabeth's only daughter led the way during their visit to the London headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The royal women arrived together in a car, with Kate exiting on the side closer to the sidewalk. However, she stood outside for a moment while Princess Anne made her way around the back of the vehicle. Kate then paced herself a step or two behind, allowing Anne to be the first to shake hands with their greeter at the entrance.

When the pair exited the building, Kate (then known as the Duchess of Cambridge) once again made sure Princess Anne was in front as they exited and received flowers from children.

The event was Princess Kate and Princess Anne's first-ever joint outing. While Anne is the patron of the Royal College of Midwives, Kate is the patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists — making the perfect opportunity for them to team up and highlight organizations dedicated to improving maternal healthcare.

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne in April 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

According to Debrett's, Princess Kate outranks blood members of the royal family — but only when she's with her husband, Prince William. The same goes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"Protocol dictates that when the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are not accompanied by their husbands, Princess of the Royal Blood, such as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, rank above them. However, when the Duchesses are accompanied by their husbands, the roles are reversed and the duchesses outrank the princesses," they state.

At the time, Kate was not the Princess of Wales — the outing occurred before the death of Queen Elizabeth. But even currently as the wife of the heir, she is outranked by Princess Anne.

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Princess Anne and Kate Middleton in April 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Debrett's, the authority on royal etiquette and behavior, states that Princess Anne — as the sister of the monarch, King Charles — comes second in rank among royal women only to Queen Camilla, as the monarch's wife. Kate is still outranked by the sovereign's granddaughters, nieces and cousins when not accompanied by William.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although Princess Kate, 41, was not raised in aristocracy, she's become known as an expert in royal protocol. She never fails to dip into a curtsy when greeting King Charles and Queen Camilla, and she's modeled her wardrobe — from her brightly colored ensembles to sensible nail polish colors — on Queen Elizabeth.

Catherine, Princess of Wales curtsies during the Order Of The Garter Service
Kate Middleton curtsies to King Charles and Queen Camilla in June 2023.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

While always staying respectful of royal family members and others, Kate has broken from the norm on occasion. In recent months, she and Prince William have been quick to agree to a selfie, and they don't sweat it when their nicknames are used instead of their royal titles.

When William and Kate visited Wales in 2022, Nicky Hurst of Country Fare Wholefoods and Fine Cheeses went with a casual address when the couple stopped by the cheese stand at Abergavenny Market.

"They are lovely," Hurst told PEOPLE. "I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them 'Kate' and 'Will,' and they were really relaxed."

And during a 2018 event where Prince William and Kate visited the charity Centrepoint, fellow lunch guests were given a laminated card with a run-down of how to interact with the couple. The guidelines included that Prince William and Kate would initiate handshakes and a "respectful lowering of the head" was appropriate over a bow or curtsy.

According to attendee Chelsea Jenkins, Prince William "just laughed" about the card. "He said something about updating it," she added.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes a selfie with a child during a visit to a Fish Fry â a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Kate Middleton poses for a selfie in 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Kate recently added some new titles to her royal résumé. On Friday, Buckingham Palace and King Charles announced new military appointments for nine members of the royal family including the Princess of Wales. She became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

The last appointment is especially sentimental for Kate, as one of her grandfathers served in the Royal Air Force (RAF)

Related Articles
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Figueras, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018
Prince Harry Missed Meghan Markle 'Very Much' During Trip to Asia for Charity Polo Match, Says Friend
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Royal Etiquette and Sunglasses: When Can Kate Middleton Sport Sunnies — and When Are Shades Banned?
Queen Elizabeth blue weddings
Why Queen Elizabeth Wearing Blue to Royal Weddings Often Turned Out to Be a Bad Omen
TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. Both the Princes are currently on their military helicopter training courses at RAF Shawbury. The base is home of the Defence Helicopter Flying School. Prince William's course will remain at Shawbury until 2010 while Prince Harry will remain at the base until Autumn 2009.
Prince William Becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Prince Harry's Former Army Unit in Royal Military Titles Reshuffling
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf and a tartan skirt, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, held at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, May 1988.
Queen Elizabeth Tells Photographers to Move in Hilarious Unearthed Video: 'Do You Mind?'
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Receives New Titles from King Charles — with a Tie to Her Grandfather
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Sheâs Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna
Sarah Ferguson Talks Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna: 'Beatrice and Edo Are Away So Gee-Gee Is in Charge'
Prince Harry Airport Tokyo 081023
Prince Harry Heads Off for Next Leg of His Mini-Tour With Pal — British Passport in Hand
Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives â See the Picture! Â https://www.instagram.com/p/CvvRduUBh4O/
Prince Harry Goes Shopping for Meghan Markle with Pal Nacho Figueras in Japan – See the Picture!
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in action at the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup charity polo match, at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore
Prince Harry Saddles Up in Singapore for Polo Match to Benefit His Beloved Charity
Prince Harry Selfie
Prince Harry Shares a 'Group Hug' with College Choir in Japan — See the Video!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry on His Trip to Tokyo and Singapore
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice 05 14 16
Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson Share Rare Photos of Princess Beatrice to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William to Lead Tributes to Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Death
Princess Beatrice attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023
Happy Birthday, Princess Beatrice! How the Royal Is Living Her Best Life This Summer