Kate Middleton Played Rugby in the Lululemon Sneakers Shoppers Say Are ‘So Comfortable for All Day Wear’

They come in so many gorgeous colors

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton Lululemon Sneakers Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Lululemon

Kate Middleton can do it all. When she’s not wearing gowns and tiaras at royal events, she’s hitting the pitch and playing rugby with the guys.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales visited the Maidenhead Rugby Club. She spent the morning talking with the players about their childhoods as part of her ongoing campaign highlighting the importance of the early years in a person's life. Then she joined the players for a game of netball rugby. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club

Getty Images

On the field, Middleton wore a blue crewneck T-shirt and comfy pants. And her sneakers were from the brand many celebrities routinely wear, including Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Wilde, and Kim Kardashian.

Middleton wore the Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in white, which has already sold out in many sizes. But the shoe comes in six other colors,  including navy, pink, and yellow.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe White

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in White, $138; lululemon.com

If you’re looking for a sneaker to support you through all of your summer activities such as running, hiking, or walking, the Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe is it. The sneakers are designed for movement with dual-density cushioning for running or walking. 

The midfoot frame provides support for both running and training, while areas of stretch and support secure your feet in place, allowing you to feel supported while you move and shift around. And in the case that you get caught in a summer rain shower, the pressure-mapped outsole delivers traction to prevent slipping and sliding.

With hundreds of five-star ratings on Lululemon, the popular sneakers are beloved by shoppers for their comfy fit, chic design, and versatility. “I bought two pairs,” one shopper said. adding that they are “obsessed” and the shoes are so “comfortable.”

“They are light and give a lot of support to your feet,” another person wrote. “They give a little bounce to your stride.”

When you’re not working out, you can wear the shoes with practically anything in your closet — white sneakers are a summerstaple because they go with everything. (Celebrities like Gisele Bündchen are already pulling out their summer white sneakers.) A third reviewer wrote that they are “very comfortable for all day wear.”

If you’re all stocked up on white sneakers — or they’re out of your size — you can get the Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in six other colors, from basics like tan and gray to more vibrant shades like yellow and pink. Shop more styles below.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Chemise

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Chemise, $138; lululemon.com

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Vapor

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Vapor, $138; lululemon.com

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Blue

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Oxford Blue, $138; lululemon.com

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Pink

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Pink, $138; lululemon.com

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Yellow

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Highlight Yellow, $138; lululemon.com

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Polar

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Polar Ice, $138; lululemon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Taylor Swift concert outfit ideas
I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert
Spanx Summer Sale Tout
Spanx's Summer Sale Ends Tomorrow — and These Skinny Jeans Were Just Added to the Huge Selection
I Buy These Genius Pill Pockets on Repeat to Give My Dog His Daily Medicine Without Fail â and They're on Sale Tout
These Pill Pockets Make It a Breeze to Give Dogs Medication — and They're Just $9 a Bag
Related Articles
SKIMS Swim Campaign June 2023 Editorial Images
Kim Kardashian Models Rubber and Faux Leather Swimwear for SKIMS in Provocative New Campaign
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night
Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet
Deal Roundup: Oprah-Loved Vionic Shoes Tout
Comfy Sandals from This Oprah-Approved Footwear Brand Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: July 4 Dress Tout
This Customer-Loved Dress Is Perfect for July 4 — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Royal Ascot Outfit Yet — from Her Wedding Gown Designer!
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's White Tunic Dress Costs $395, but You Can Get Similar Breezy Styles Starting at Just $26
Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles
A closeup of a person's feet wearing one of the best slip-on shoes with a colorful border and People Tested badge.
The 10 Best Men’s Slip-On Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
Naomi Campell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023
The Coolest Part of Naomi Campbell’s Louis Vuitton Show Look Was Actually Her Hair
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Went Shopping in the Sneaker Style Hollywood Constantly Wears — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $36
Dua Lipa posing in a bikini in a bathroom
Dua Lipa Dares to Bare in a $725 Polka-Dot Bikini from Her Versace Collection: 'My Summer Outfit'
Spanx Summer Sale Tout
Spanx's Summer Sale Ends Tomorrow — and These Skinny Jeans Were Just Added to the Huge Selection
Shaun Cassidy and Taylor Swift
'70s Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy on Playing Pittsburgh the Same Night as Taylor Swift: 'She's Brilliant' (Exclusive)
Lori Harvey Channels a Western Vibe in Good American's Latest Campaign
Lori Harvey Channels Her Inner Cowgirl in Good American's New Summer Denim Campaign: 'Saddle Up'