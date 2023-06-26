Kate Middleton Played Rugby in the Lululemon Sneakers Shoppers Say Are ‘So Comfortable for All Day Wear’

Kate Middleton can do it all. When she’s not wearing gowns and tiaras at royal events, she’s hitting the pitch and playing rugby with the guys.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales visited the Maidenhead Rugby Club. She spent the morning talking with the players about their childhoods as part of her ongoing campaign highlighting the importance of the early years in a person's life. Then she joined the players for a game of netball rugby.

On the field, Middleton wore a blue crewneck T-shirt and comfy pants. And her sneakers were from the brand many celebrities routinely wear, including Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Wilde, and Kim Kardashian.

Middleton wore the Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in white, which has already sold out in many sizes. But the shoe comes in six other colors, including navy, pink, and yellow.

If you’re looking for a sneaker to support you through all of your summer activities such as running, hiking, or walking, the Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe is it. The sneakers are designed for movement with dual-density cushioning for running or walking.

The midfoot frame provides support for both running and training, while areas of stretch and support secure your feet in place, allowing you to feel supported while you move and shift around. And in the case that you get caught in a summer rain shower, the pressure-mapped outsole delivers traction to prevent slipping and sliding.

With hundreds of five-star ratings on Lululemon, the popular sneakers are beloved by shoppers for their comfy fit, chic design, and versatility. “I bought two pairs,” one shopper said. adding that they are “obsessed” and the shoes are so “comfortable.”

“They are light and give a lot of support to your feet,” another person wrote. “They give a little bounce to your stride.”

When you’re not working out, you can wear the shoes with practically anything in your closet — white sneakers are a summerstaple because they go with everything. (Celebrities like Gisele Bündchen are already pulling out their summer white sneakers.) A third reviewer wrote that they are “very comfortable for all day wear.”

If you’re all stocked up on white sneakers — or they’re out of your size — you can get the Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in six other colors, from basics like tan and gray to more vibrant shades like yellow and pink. Shop more styles below.

