Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates

There are two new styles to choose from

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middletonâs Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Be prepared for your credit card statement to have one extra charge this month, courtesy of Kate Middleton and Lululemon!  

Back in June, the Princess of Wales scrapped her usual posh ‘fits, and opted for a blue T-shirt, casual pants, and comfy Lululemon sneakers for a game of rugby. And today, her exact sneakers got an upgrade. Lululemon just added two new pairs of kicks to its collection, the Chargefeel 2 Low Workout Shoe and the Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoe, and they’re certainly fancier than the originals.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead

Getty Images

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Workout Shoe in White, $138

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon

Middleton’s choice, the Chargefeel Low Workout Shoes, were already a customer favorite: One shopper said they felt like “nothing” on their feet, while another reviewer wrote that they were like “walking on marshmallows.”

But the newest drop takes it to the next level. Lululemon refined the dual-foam cushioning in the sole for a greater rebound, as well as improved the heel support. The uppers were also tweaked for increased stability and breathability, so you can feel more solid and less sweaty on your feet when running and working out. The weight has also been significantly reduced from 9.7 ounces to 9.1 ounces — so they will literally be lighter on your feet.

Plus, like the originals, they have a pressure-mapped outsole that provides great traction, and of course, they still have a sleek, impressive design. The athletic shoes are available in four colors and cost $138. They come in white, Kate’s color choice, as well as gray, black, and a beige and coral option.

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoe in Black, $148 

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon

If you’re looking for a shoe that’s cut a bit higher, you should try the Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoes. They hit further up on the ankle thanks to a sock-like knit upper, which provides additional comfort and support due to its snug wraparound design. Plus, they contour the ankle and like the Lows, they’re a smidge lighter than the original version. 

The Chargefeel 2 Workout Shoes are going for $148 right now. While expensive, Lululemon does offer a 30-day trial. That means you can run, walk, and put them to the test for the entire month, and still get a full refund if you decide you don’t like them.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Light Sage, $89

lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon

Some colors of the original styles Middleton wore are also still in stock and they are on sale starting at $69. Note that the previous version of the sneakers are final sale, though, so make sure to read the size guide carefully. 

Keep scrolling to shop more Lululemon sneakers now.

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoe in Light Sage, $148 

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Workout Shoe in Baked Clay/Peach Fuzz, $138

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe in Anchor, $74

lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Handbag Storage Solution Tout
This Popular Purse Organizer Is 'the Best Organizing Hack,' and It's on Sale for Just $8
Roundup: Amazon Celeb Get the Look Chrissy Teigen tout
Chrissy Teigen’s Black Jumpsuit Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple Celebrities Love — Similar Options Start at Just $23
Flared Leggs tout
These Best-Selling Flare Leggings Keep Ending Up in Shoppers' Carts, and Now They're on Sale for $25
Related Articles
Roundup: Amazon Celeb Get the Look Chrissy Teigen tout
Chrissy Teigen’s Black Jumpsuit Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple Celebrities Love — Similar Options Start at Just $23
Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
Taylor Swift Concert Friendship Bracelets Tout
Make the Friendship Bracelets: Shop Custom Kits for Taylor Swift's Concert Starting at $10
Various Wedding Guest Dresses arranged on a colorful background
Need a Wedding Guest Dress? These Are 30 the Best Places to Shop Online
Selena Gomez Overalls
Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears
Jennifer Lawrence with gold dumpling bag
Dumpling Bags Are Trending — Shop This Celeb-Loved Style Starting from $17 on Amazon
A-List: Adidas Sambas Sneakers Tout
Olivia Wilde, Bella Hadid, and I Wear Comfortable Adidas Sambas for Everything from Errands to Special Occasions
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoes Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late
Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Joggers Pants Tout
Shoppers Keep Buying These 'Super Flattering' Amazon Joggers, and They're on Sale for Under $30 Today
Zappos sale roundup tout
Ugg Shoes, Coach Bags, and 9 More of the Best Deals at Zappos’ End of Summer Sale, Which Ends Soon
Oprah Once Called This Cozy Loungewear Brand Her 'Favorite' â and at This Surprising Retailer, It's Up to 76% Off Tout
This Oprah-Favorite Cozy Loungewear Brand Is Up to 60% Off at an Unexpected Retailer Right Now
Westbronco Belt Bag tout
A Belt Bag That Shoppers Wear ‘Everywhere’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s on Sale with Double Discounts
Katie Holmes BaubleBar Necklace Tout
Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Jewelry Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
Spanx Jeans Tout
Spanx's New Fall Jeans Come in Trendy Silhouettes We Always Spot on Celebrities
Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Salma Hayek one piece swimsuits
7 One-Piece Swimsuits Inspired by Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and More Celebs — Starting at $26
Fracora Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Comfy’ and ‘Durable’ Tennis Shoes Are on Sale for Under $25 Right Now