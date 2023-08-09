Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates

Be prepared for your credit card statement to have one extra charge this month, courtesy of Kate Middleton and Lululemon!

Back in June, the Princess of Wales scrapped her usual posh ‘fits, and opted for a blue T-shirt, casual pants, and comfy Lululemon sneakers for a game of rugby. And today, her exact sneakers got an upgrade. Lululemon just added two new pairs of kicks to its collection, the Chargefeel 2 Low Workout Shoe and the Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoe, and they’re certainly fancier than the originals.

Getty Images

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Workout Shoe in White, $138

lululemon

Middleton’s choice, the Chargefeel Low Workout Shoes, were already a customer favorite: One shopper said they felt like “nothing” on their feet, while another reviewer wrote that they were like “walking on marshmallows.”

But the newest drop takes it to the next level. Lululemon refined the dual-foam cushioning in the sole for a greater rebound, as well as improved the heel support. The uppers were also tweaked for increased stability and breathability, so you can feel more solid and less sweaty on your feet when running and working out. The weight has also been significantly reduced from 9.7 ounces to 9.1 ounces — so they will literally be lighter on your feet.

Plus, like the originals, they have a pressure-mapped outsole that provides great traction, and of course, they still have a sleek, impressive design. The athletic shoes are available in four colors and cost $138. They come in white, Kate’s color choice, as well as gray, black, and a beige and coral option.

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoe in Black, $148

lululemon

If you’re looking for a shoe that’s cut a bit higher, you should try the Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoes. They hit further up on the ankle thanks to a sock-like knit upper, which provides additional comfort and support due to its snug wraparound design. Plus, they contour the ankle and like the Lows, they’re a smidge lighter than the original version.

The Chargefeel 2 Workout Shoes are going for $148 right now. While expensive, Lululemon does offer a 30-day trial. That means you can run, walk, and put them to the test for the entire month, and still get a full refund if you decide you don’t like them.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Light Sage, $89

lululemon

Some colors of the original styles Middleton wore are also still in stock and they are on sale starting at $69. Note that the previous version of the sneakers are final sale, though, so make sure to read the size guide carefully.

Keep scrolling to shop more Lululemon sneakers now.

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoe in Light Sage, $148

lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Workout Shoe in Baked Clay/Peach Fuzz, $138

lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe in Anchor, $74

lululemon

