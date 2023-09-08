Kate Middleton Looks Emotional as She Lays Flowers to Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Monarch's Death

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a service honoring Queen Elizabeth in Wales

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 8, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death
Kate Middleton and Prince William lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth in Wales on Sept. 8, 2023. Photo:

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are missing Queen Elizabeth.

On the first anniversary of the history-making monarch's death, the royal couple traveled to Wales for a service honoring Queen Elizabeth at the ancient St. Davids Cathedral. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, after a 70-year reign.

During the service, Princess Kate stepped forward with her husband by her side to place a bouquet of white flowers at a portrait of Queen Elizabeth. They were visibly moved, standing solemnly before the photo in a moment of silence.

The event, called "an act of reflection for accession day," included prayers said in both Welsh and English. An incredibly poignant moment came with the singing of "Thou Knowest, Lord, the Secrets of Our Hearts," evoking the sadness of Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales lay flowers during a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince William and Kate Middleton honor Queen Elizabeth on death anniversary on Sept. 8, 2023.

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate shared photos of the moving moment on their social media pages. The post was captioned, "A moment of reflection at St Davids Cathedral honouring Her Late Majesty and all that she did for communities like this around the UK, the Commonwealth and the world."

The photo of Queen Elizabeth showed her in full royal regalia, including a white gown and tiara.

Kate shared a special relationship with her grandmother-in-law. Though the Princess of Wales will likely become queen consort when Prince William takes the throne one day, it's unlikely that Queen Elizabeth ever formally tutored her, as she is not one to hand down explicit "lessons," insiders say. Historian Sarah Gristwood previously told PEOPLE that the Queen may have approached her relationship with Kate the way she does with prime ministers.

"The Queen has always preferred to do rather than to say," said the author of Elizabeth: Queen and Crown. "With her audiences with her prime ministers, if there has been actual advice, it would be a discreet 'I think that went rather well' rather than actual instruction."

In an intimate sign of their close relationship, Kate regularly wears jewels that belonged to the monarch and followed her lead of wearing bright colors to be easily spotted in the crowd.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that Prince William was "incredible close" to grandmother.

"She was such a big part of his life and a real supporter of his work, and I’m sure he and the princess miss her presence," the source said.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, around the 'Back to Nature Garden' garden, that she designed along with Andree Davies and Adam White, during their visit to the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 20, 2019.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2019. GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty

Despite the sadness of the anniversary, Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, greeted well-wishers outside the church service with smiles — and even an apology.

Because misty conditions caused the couple's helicopter to land further from their destination than intended, they arrived late to the event. The Princess of Wales was heard telling the crowd, "Sorry to keep everyone waiting — we are trying to get in."

Ernest and Janet Jones traveled about 40 minutes from Carmarthen to see the couple. They told Princess Kate that they’d seen her drive pass on her wedding day and laid flowers at Windsor Castle for the Queen a year ago.

"She was quite surprised,” Ernest tells PEOPLE.

Adds Janet: “We are all thinking about the Queen today and having them here on the first anniversary is a privilege."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing
Prince William and Princess Kate in Wales on Sept. 8, 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While Prince William and Princess Kate spent the day in Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted driving to a service at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. They are expected to spend his Accession Day and the anniversary of his mother's death privately. However, the King did release a message to mark the occasion.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles said in the statement. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was spotted visiting his grandmother's burial site at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday. The Duke of Sussex, 38, traveled from his home in California to the U.K. this week to the annual awards evening for WellChild, a charity that he's been the patron of for over a decade.

Harry will next head to Germany for the Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style competition for veterans and service personnel, which kick off this weekend

Related Articles
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to members of the public outside Norwich Gate on the Sandringham Estate in Sandringham, eastern England, on September 15, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. - As preparations build for next week's state funeral, Prince William and his wife Catherine -- the new Prince and Princess of Wales -- visit Sandringham, where the queen used to spend Christmas.
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel to Scotland with Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Died
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Visits Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Burial Site at Windsor Castle on First Anniversary of Death
Princess Eugenie instagram death anniversay tribute to queen elizabeth 09 08 23
Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo with Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Her Death
King Charles Balmoral church queen camila queen elizabeth anniversary 09 08 23
King Charles and Queen Camilla Remember Queen Elizabeth During Church Visit at Balmoral on Her Death Anniversary
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2017 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland
King Charles Honors Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Her Death with Message and Rare Photo
Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards at the Hurlingham Club, London, UK, on the 7th September 2023.
Prince Harry Returns to London for Event with Longstanding Charity on Eve of Queen's Death Anniversary
Peter Phillips attends the Tusk Conservation Awards 2022 at Hampton Court Palace on November 01, 2022 in London, England; King Charles III before inspecting Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland
Peter Phillips Convinced Uncle King Charles to Have an Ice Rink in 'Backyard' of Royal Residence
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to Pret staff with CEO Pano Christou (L) during a visit to Pret A Manger
Prince William Steps Out to Champion Homelessness Project as Prince Harry Returns to the U.K.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh carriage driving in the Laurent Perrier meet of the British Driving Society on day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2011 in Windsor, England.
Royal Photographer Says Prince Philip Kept Erotic Book on His Shelf — and 'Laughed' About It!
HRH Prince Harry, Laughs next to HM Queen Elizabeth II as they look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 13, 2009 in London,
Queen Elizabeth's Special Yet Stern Relationship with Prince Harry: He Had 'His Own Rapport' with Grandmother
Princess Beatrice is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Semi Finals on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Announce Exciting Family News
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
King Charles Doesn't See Himself as a 'Caretaker King': 'Plenty of Time to Make a Difference' (Exclusive)
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth’s Last Photo Was Taken One Year Ago Today — Just Two Days Before Her Death
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Lambrook! All About Their School Life
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Is There Hope for King Charles and Prince Harry to Reconcile? 'They Had a Great Relationship,' Says Source
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Ready and Willing to Do the Job' One Year After Queen's Death (Exclusive)