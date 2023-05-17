Longchamp Bags Like the Ones We’ve Seen Kate Middleton Carry Are as Little as $90 for One More Day

Calling all bargain hunters — Kate Middleton's trusty tote bags are on sale today.

Yes, we’re referring to the Longchamp Le Pliage tote bags we’ve spotted the Princess of Wales carrying multiple times over the years. And yes, they really are on sale for only a little while longer. The discount retailer Gilt slashed prices on the Royal-worn style, along with other bags, but you only have until tomorrow, May 18, at 12 p.m. ET, to pick them up for as little as $90.

So, what are you waiting for? Create a free account on Gilt’s website and get shopping!

Shop Longchamp Totes on Sale at Gilt

Certain styles, fads, and color trends may come and go, but a black bag certainly isn’t one of them. And that’s because they’ll never stop being an iconic staple that matches with anything in your closet. The Longchamp Le Pliage Small Long Handle Tote combines black nylon with a brown leather handle, making it a timeless option that’s currently 21 percent off. Only a handful are left, and soon, the price will shoot back up to $140.

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Black, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Shoulder bags are great for over packers, but for those who like to keep their carryalls light, the Le Pliage Club Small Short Handle Tote is your perfect match. Its mini size screams “essentials only,” and the khaki nylon fabric with brown leather handle and foldover flap screams spring, summer, fall, and winter — it really does work for all seasons. (Trust me, my sister had this color, and I always wanted to steal it!)

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $89.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Because of its fun blush hue, the Longchamp Classic Le Pliage Small Shoulder Bag is perfectly suited for the beach, the bookstore, a summer birthday party, or even all three. After a day in the sand, you can toss your bathing suit, book, and sunglasses into its roomy interior, and confidently walk into a party with the now-$110 bag dangling from your wrist.

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Classic Le Pliage Small Shoulder Bag, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Gilt has tons of discounted Longchamp styles, including mini bags, full-size bags, and ones in bright hues. Follow in Kate Middleton’s footsteps and scoop up a Longchamp Le Pliage bag before this sale ends. Keep scrolling to shop more Longchamp tote bags before they sell out!

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Large Nylon Long Handle Tote, $124.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Shoulder Tote, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Black, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Curry Yellow, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Green, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

