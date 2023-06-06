More Than 100 Longchamp Bags, Including the Style Kate Middleton Has Carried, Are on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours

June is here, so you have likely swapped your raincoats and boots for breezy dresses and sandals. But there’s one bag style you’ll want to have on hand this season that everyone in Hollywood has carried for years — Longchamp totes.

Celebrities like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lopez have carried Longchamp bags, and right now, you can score over 100 Longchamp styles on sale at Gilt. The site offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, and you can score Longchamp styles, including the best-selling Le Pliage Tote, for as little as $90.

All you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address to get in on the savings. But they won't last forever — the discounts end on June 8 at 4 p.m. ET, and popular styles are going fast.

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt

Although she’s more often seen in tiaras and gowns, Middleton is known for carrying casual, practical bags, and you can get a similar Le Pliage tote to the bag she’s carried for under $100. The timeless bag is made of a high-quality polyamide canvas with leather trim. It has a zipper and a snap enclosure that keeps your items protected and secure, making it a top choice for summer travel, as well as an interior pocket for smaller items. The top handle makes it easy to toss on your shoulder and carry around.

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Tote in Yellow, $89.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

If you’re feeling more attracted to bold hues this summer, consider Longchamp’s Le Pliage Club totes, like this discounted option in vibrant blue. Instead of brown leather trim, the bag is made to stand out thanks to a blue polyamide canvas. It features Longchamp’s signature tote silhouette, cowhide trimming, and a zipper and snap enclosure. And right now, you can get it for 35 percent off at Gilt’s flash sale.

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Blue, $89.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Summer is all about travel, so having a spacious tote bag is essential for all of your weekend getaways. And you can get such a good deal on one of Longchamp’s large totes, the Top Handle Bag, while it’s currently $30 off at Gilt. The roomy bag exudes elegance due to a brown canvas finish coupled with silver-toned hardware. And it can be folded up to a compact size, which makes it a great travel accessory once you unpack. The bag has a top handle design, which makes it easy to carry, and an interior pocket for securing small belongings.

Buy It! Longchamp Top Handle Bag in Brown, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

Longchamp bags are all-year-round, timeless staples that will never go out of style. Shop more stylish and functional totes at Gilt below before the sale ends.

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Red, $97 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Bag, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Backpack in Yellow, $99.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club 18 Large Nylon Travel Bag, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

