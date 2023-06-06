More Than 100 Longchamp Bags, Including the Style Kate Middleton Has Carried, Are on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours

The selection includes fun colors for summer, like vibrant blue

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Gilt

June is here, so you have likely swapped your raincoats and boots for breezy dresses and sandals. But there’s one bag style you’ll want to have on hand this season that everyone in Hollywood has carried for years — Longchamp totes.

Celebrities like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lopez have carried Longchamp bags, and right now, you can score over 100 Longchamp styles on sale at Gilt. The site offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, and you can score Longchamp styles, including the best-selling Le Pliage Tote, for as little as $90. 

All you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address to get in on the savings. But they won't last forever — the discounts end on June 8 at 4 p.m. ET, and popular styles are going fast. 

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt

Although she’s more often seen in tiaras and gowns, Middleton is known for carrying casual, practical bags, and you can get a similar Le Pliage tote to the bag she’s carried for under $100. The timeless bag is made of a high-quality polyamide canvas with leather trim. It has a zipper and a snap enclosure that keeps your items protected and secure, making it a top choice for summer travel, as well as an interior pocket for smaller items. The top handle makes it easy to toss on your shoulder and carry around.

Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Tote

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Tote in Yellow, $89.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

If you’re feeling more attracted to bold hues this summer, consider Longchamp’s Le Pliage Club totes, like this discounted option in vibrant blue. Instead of brown leather trim, the bag is made to stand out thanks to a blue polyamide canvas. It features Longchamp’s signature tote silhouette, cowhide trimming, and a zipper and snap enclosure. And right now, you can get it for 35 percent off at Gilt’s flash sale.

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote Blue

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Blue, $89.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Summer is all about travel, so having a spacious tote bag is essential for all of your weekend getaways. And you can get such a good deal on one of Longchamp’s large totes, the Top Handle Bag, while it’s currently $30 off at Gilt. The roomy bag exudes elegance due to a brown canvas finish coupled with silver-toned hardware. And it can be folded up to a compact size, which makes it a great travel accessory once you unpack. The bag has a top handle design, which makes it easy to carry, and an interior pocket for securing small belongings.

Longchamp Top Handle Bag

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Top Handle Bag in Brown, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

Longchamp bags are all-year-round, timeless staples that will never go out of style. Shop more stylish and functional totes at Gilt below before the sale ends. 

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote Red

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Red, $97 (orig. $140); gilt.com 

Longchamp Classic Le Pliage Small Shoulder Bag

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Bag, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Backpack

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Backpack in Yellow, $99.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Longchamp Le Pliage Club 18 Large Nylon Travel Bag

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club 18 Large Nylon Travel Bag, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale
waterpik water flosser
This Top-Rated Toothbrush Flosses Your Teeth While You Brush — and It's on Sale for 24 Hours Only
Shark Wandvac Tout
This 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum with ‘Strong Suction’ and ‘Great Maneuverability’ Is $90 Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale
amzf water shoes Tout
These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25
Taylor Swift Brown Crossbody Bags
Taylor Swift Keeps Carrying Brown Crossbody Bags Into the Studio, and Similar Styles Start at $14
Oprah Oversized Button-Down Shirt Tout
Oprah Winfrey Is Making a Case for Oversized Button-Down Shirts, and These Similar Styles Start at $28
Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Set Tout
This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale
Jennifer Lawrence ECOMM BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2023
Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18
Reese Witherspoon White Tee in Paris Tout
Reese Witherspoon’s Paris Uniform Featured a Simple White Tee That Resembles This $23 Amazon Shirt
Best Selling Swimsuits on Amazon Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Swimsuits Under $40 Heading Into Summer 2023
Oprah Cozy Earth A-List Review Tout
Oprah Once Deemed These Buttery-Soft Joggers Her 'Favorite' — and Now I Do, Too
Fashion Item Roundup Under $60-$70: Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60
LETURE PU Leather Small Jewelry Box Tout
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $8 Jewelry Case That’s a ‘Must-Have for Traveling’
Taylor Swift skirt set Tout
Taylor Swift's $746 Matching Top and Skirt Look So Similar to This $40 Amazon Set
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart ‘Offers Lots of Versatility’ for Summer
Ariana Madix phone case Tout
Ariana Madix’s Practical Phone Case Is from the Same Brand Blake Lively Keeps Wearing When On-the-Go
Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz take a boat to Cannes
Heidi Klum Vacationed in France with Tom Kaulitz in a Crochet Dress — and These Similar Options Start at $26
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off