Watch Kate Middleton Cleverly Let Husband Prince William Take the Lead During a Royal Outing

"She's never trying to outshine him in any way," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE of the Prince and Princess of Wales

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 09:02AM EDT
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize
Kate Middleton and Prince William in March 2022. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton is a royal etiquette whiz — even when it means stepping aside for her husband!

In a video that recently resurfaced on TikTok, Kate and Prince William visited the Foundling Museum — which tells the story of the 18th-century Foundling Hospital, the U.K.'s first children's charity. In the clip, which amassed nearly 900,000 views in a week, Kate is seen approaching their greeters first. However, she makes small chit-chat while she hangs back and waits for William to make his way over. Prince William is then the first to do handshakes with the greeters, and Kate then follows his lead.

While the couple was not yet the Prince and Princess of Wales — the visit took place in Jan. 2022, when their highest titles were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Prince William is the future monarch, so Kate makes sure to let him take the lead during joint events.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at The Foundling Museum
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Foundling Museum in 2022.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Prince William often returns the favor and plays the role of the supportive spouse, letting Princess Kate take center stage at events where she is the patron of the organization or highlighting a cause close to her heart.

At Wimbledon this summer, Prince William joined his wife — along with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte — at the men's finals. Because Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, William fell back and let her take the lead as they met staff, volunteers and players at the match.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), Princess Charlotte (L), Prince George (2nd L) and Prince William, Prince of Wales (2nd R) arrive to attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon 2023.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate's partnership will be vital as they take on more and more royal responsibilities.

“In one sense, hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match,” Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, previously told PEOPLE. “But in another, it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.”

That supportive role is vastly important to the future monarch. And while she is a star in her own right, Kate knows her place within the royal family.

"She’s never trying to outshine him in any way,” said royal biographer Penny Junor. "I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself."

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2023 BAFTAs. Chris Jackson/Getty

From her expert curtsies to some clever autograph alternatives, Princess Kate is a protocol pro — and always makes sure to show respect to members of the royal family.

A video of the Princess of Wales from her April 2022 engagement with Princess Anne has garnered over 3 million views on TikTok for her subtle way of making sure Queen Elizabeth's only daughter took the lead at the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. They arrived together via car, with Kate exiting on the side closer to the sidewalk. However, she stood outside for a moment while Princess Anne made her way around the back of the vehicle. Kate then paced herself a step or two behind, allowing Anne to be the first to shake hands with their greeter at the entrance.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne in April 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

According to Debrett's, Princess Kate outranks blood members of the royal family — but only when she's with Prince William. The same goes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"Protocol dictates that when the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are not accompanied by their husbands, Princess of the Royal Blood, such as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, rank above them. However, when the Duchesses are accompanied by their husbands, the roles are reversed and the duchesses outrank the princesses," they state.

Related Articles
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the 13th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2023 closing ceremony at the La Misericordia cultural center on July 30, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England
Queen Letizia of Spain to Attend World Cup Final in Australia — But Prince William Isn't Planning to Go
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a âFairy Picnicâ with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a 'Fairy Picnic' with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Kate Middleton Went Shoeless in a Polite Yet Surprising Move During Visit with Roman Kemp
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England
Here's What Kate Middleton Reportedly Drank During Her Weekend Outing to a Local Music Festival
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) return to Buckingham Palace in The Australian State Coach following King Charles III's and Queen Camilla's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
See Princess Charlotte's Proud Sister Moment When She Spotted Prince George Taking Part in the Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Named in Racist Messages Allegedly Sent by Ex-Police Officers
Wendy Holden on Diana
Why Princess Diana Was the 'Particular Kind of Girl' the Royal Family Wanted Prince Charles to Marry
Tourists gather around a mounted cavalry trooper of The King's Life Guard at Horse Guards on April 18, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration
King Charles' Guard Breaks Protocol to Allow Elderly Veteran to Pet His Horse
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William Interrupts Summer Break with Family with a Personal Note of Congratulations
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most?
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most? Inside the History
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and Coronation Candid Â 
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and New Coronation Candid
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Secretly Attended Music Festival Near Her Country Home in Norfolk: Report
Meet the Glamorous Princess Chiara â Who Is Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Meet the Glamorous Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies— Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Catherine, Princess of Wales walks down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England
Did Kate Middleton's Visit to Air Show with Prince William and Kids Hint at Her New Royal Role?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church on Sunday 13th August 2023 as they start their summer holiday at Balmoral
King Charles Debuts Surprising New Stationery as He Attends Church in Scotland with Queen Camilla
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Kate Middleton Quietly Showed She's a Master of Royal Protocol While Out with Princess Anne: Watch