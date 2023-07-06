Kate Middleton and Prince William are number one in each other’s hearts!

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, displayed a rare moment of PDA at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club on Thursday. Polo player Prince William rode in the charity event for the U.S. Polo Association, saddling up on defense and scoring to tie the game at 2-2 before pushing forward to secure the prize-winning point.

After celebrating on stage with his teammates, the Prince of Wales walked off to embrace Kate, who was standing by for the prize presentation. The royal couple — who typically refrain from public displays of affection! — were all smiles as they walked towards each other and kissed each other on each cheek. Kate reassuringly rubbed William’s arm and back before he accepted his trophy, and they posed for a photo together at the presentation ceremony.

Princess Kate was a supportive sports wife as William played, from flashing a thumbs up before he hit the field to animatedly cheering from the sidelines.

And Prince William wasn't the only winner of the day — the 2023 Royal Charity Polo Day raised over $1.2 million for causes close to William and Kate’s hearts this year, and over a total of $15 million for charity through the last 12 years.

The beneficiaries of the funds raised at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 were Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.



Kate Middleton and Prince William at Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club. Charlie Crowhurst/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ double kiss on the polo field marks their second lovey-dovey public moment in two days.

On Wednesday, the couple stepped out in Scotland for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebration — where Kate tapped William’s backside during the church service at St. Giles' Cathedral.

The touch was reminiscent of another lighthearted love pat the pair shared at the BAFTAs in February. As the couple walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Vogue cameras caught a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where Kate patted William’s butt.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Scotland coronation celebration on July 5. PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While Prince William was focused on the polo field on Thursday, Princess Kate seemed to embrace the relaxed atmosphere — from (literally) letting her hair down to sipping a glass of champagne! The royal parents shared another sweet exchange at the Royal Charity Polo Day last year, kissing each other on the cheek after William’s team won the fundraising polo tournament

Kate Middleton at Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples showing romantic gestures in public — it's at their own discretion.

"Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," Meier explained. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."



Kate Middleton and Prince William at Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club in 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The couple's most famous kiss came after their royal wedding in April 2011.

Following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where the newlyweds publicly locked lips in front of the cameras and crowds — not once, but twice!