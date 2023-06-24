Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023

Step inside the royal box at the iconic British horse race — and see how the royal family is really feeling about the action on the track!

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 12:37PM EDT
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, watch the 2023 Royal Ascot. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage
01 of 12

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, watch the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Is that a happy dance, Kate Middleton? Kate rooted during a race on the fourth day of Royal Ascot, where she boldly rocked red for her event debut as the Princess of Wales.

02 of 12

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh watch a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh cheers during the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Meanwhile, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh hopped up in excitement — and even appeared to yell!

03 of 12

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice watch a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice eagerly follow the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were totally transfixed on day four of Ascot, where they stylishly arrived in the Royal Procession with Prince William and Princess Kate.

04 of 12

Queen Camilla and King Charles

Queen Camilla, King Charles III and John Warren watch a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Queen Camilla, King Charles and John Warren closely watch the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles brandished his program to make a passionate point at the races on Friday, which he watched with Queen Camilla and royal racing adviser John Warren.

05 of 12

Queen Camilla and King Charles

JUNE 22: King Charles II and Queen Camilla watch their horse Desert Hero win as they attend day three of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2023
Queen Camilla and King Charles root during a race of the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The King and Queen cheered along as their horse Desert Hero raced to first place in the King George V Stakes on Thursday. Camilla was coincidentally wearing a diamond brooch that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth — which perhaps proved to be a lucky charm

06 of 12

King Charles and Queen Camilla

A visibly emotional King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the Royal Box after their horse 'Desert Hero' (which was bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II) won 'The King George V Stakes' on day 3 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot 2023
Queen Camilla and King Charles gave a wave after their horse won the King George V Stakes at the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The royal couple gave an emotional wave after the victory. Desert Hero was bred by the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, The Guardian reported. King Charles then inherited his mother's horse racing operation, which was a lifelong hobby and love.

“It’s bittersweet, isn’t it?” Zara Tindall told ITV Racing. “To think how proud and excited our grandmother would have been, the queen would have been. But to have a winner for Charles and Camilla, to keep that dream alive, was incredible.”

07 of 12

Queen Camilla and Princess Anne

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and John Warren look on as Queen Camilla is visibly emotional after her horse 'Desert Hero' won 'The King George V Stakes'
Queen Camilla wipes a tear as Princess Anne and John Warren reassure her with a smile at the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla wiped a tear after the King George V Stakes, while Princess Anne and racing expert Warren gave a reassuring smile.

08 of 12

Queen Camilla, King Charles and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh watch a race during day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023 in Ascot, England.
Queen Camilla, King Charles and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh are transfixed by the action on the track at the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Camilla, Charles and Sophie whooped at the same sight on the second day of the races.

09 of 12

Queen Camilla and King Charles

Queen Camilla and King Charles III watch a race during day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023 in Ascot, England.
Queen Camilla and King Charles take a closer look with binoculars.

Chris Jackson/Getty 

Like many dedicated spectators, the King and Queen zoomed in with binoculars. 

10 of 12

Zara and Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall look ahead with focus at the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall looked ahead with the same intensity from the royal box on Wednesday — which makes perfect sense for the pro athletes!

Princess Anne’s daughter is a professional equestrian and silver medal-winning Olympian, while Mike is a retired rugby player who won the World Cup with Team England in 2003.

11 of 12

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III
Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles intently watch the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Charles, Camilla and her son Tom Parker Bowles were riveted in the royal box together on Wednesday, where the Queen even clenched her teeth!

12 of 12

Queen Camilla and King Charles

Queen Camilla bites her nails as she and King Charles III watch their horse 'Saga' run in 'The Wolverton Stakes'
Queen Camilla and King Charles closely follow a race at the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Talk about a nail biter! Queen Camilla made the anxious gesture while King Charles seemed shocked as their horse Saga ran in the Wolverton Stakes. Saga’s jockey rode him to a fifth-place finish, and was slapped with a ban after for careless riding.

