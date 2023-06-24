01 of 12 Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, watch the 2023 Royal Ascot. Karwai Tang/WireImage Is that a happy dance, Kate Middleton? Kate rooted during a race on the fourth day of Royal Ascot, where she boldly rocked red for her event debut as the Princess of Wales.

02 of 12 Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh cheers during the 2023 Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty Meanwhile, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh hopped up in excitement — and even appeared to yell!

03 of 12 Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice eagerly follow the 2023 Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were totally transfixed on day four of Ascot, where they stylishly arrived in the Royal Procession with Prince William and Princess Kate.

04 of 12 Queen Camilla and King Charles Queen Camilla, King Charles and John Warren closely watch the 2023 Royal Ascot. Karwai Tang/WireImage King Charles brandished his program to make a passionate point at the races on Friday, which he watched with Queen Camilla and royal racing adviser John Warren.

05 of 12 Queen Camilla and King Charles Queen Camilla and King Charles root during a race of the 2023 Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty The King and Queen cheered along as their horse Desert Hero raced to first place in the King George V Stakes on Thursday. Camilla was coincidentally wearing a diamond brooch that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth — which perhaps proved to be a lucky charm!



06 of 12 King Charles and Queen Camilla Queen Camilla and King Charles gave a wave after their horse won the King George V Stakes at the 2023 Royal Ascot. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty The royal couple gave an emotional wave after the victory. Desert Hero was bred by the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, The Guardian reported. King Charles then inherited his mother's horse racing operation, which was a lifelong hobby and love. “It’s bittersweet, isn’t it?” Zara Tindall told ITV Racing. “To think how proud and excited our grandmother would have been, the queen would have been. But to have a winner for Charles and Camilla, to keep that dream alive, was incredible.”

07 of 12 Queen Camilla and Princess Anne Queen Camilla wipes a tear as Princess Anne and John Warren reassure her with a smile at the 2023 Royal Ascot. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Queen Camilla wiped a tear after the King George V Stakes, while Princess Anne and racing expert Warren gave a reassuring smile.

08 of 12 Queen Camilla, King Charles and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh Queen Camilla, King Charles and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh are transfixed by the action on the track at the 2023 Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty Camilla, Charles and Sophie whooped at the same sight on the second day of the races.

09 of 12 Queen Camilla and King Charles Queen Camilla and King Charles take a closer look with binoculars. Chris Jackson/Getty Like many dedicated spectators, the King and Queen zoomed in with binoculars.



10 of 12 Zara and Mike Tindall Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall look ahead with focus at the 2023 Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Zara and her husband Mike Tindall looked ahead with the same intensity from the royal box on Wednesday — which makes perfect sense for the pro athletes! Princess Anne’s daughter is a professional equestrian and silver medal-winning Olympian, while Mike is a retired rugby player who won the World Cup with Team England in 2003.



11 of 12 Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles intently watch the 2023 Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty Charles, Camilla and her son Tom Parker Bowles were riveted in the royal box together on Wednesday, where the Queen even clenched her teeth!