Was Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Outfit Actually a Secret Royal Rewear?

Kate Middleton was pretty in pink as a wedding guest for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's nuptials — and she may have used one of her favorite style tricks.

Princess Kate, 41, and Prince William, 40, were among the attendees at the royal wedding in Jordan on Thursday, with the Princess of Wales sporting a light pink maxi gown with long sleeves and floral embroidery by Elie Saab for the event. She accessorized with statement earrings and a gold clutch.

Although this marks the first time Kate wore the dress in public, the piece dates back to 2017, prompting speculation that it was already in her closet.

There's a good chance that Princess Kate has worn the dress before at a private event — and some have pointed to her sister Pippa's May 2017 wedding reception as a possibility. After all, the royal sported a dress and fascinator in a similar pink shade for the ceremony during the day (where she was a doting older sibling as she helped fix Pippa's dress and kept her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, focused on their duties as a page boy and bridesmaid).

Princess Kate usually recycles previously worn outfits when she is a wedding guest — her way of making sure the spotlight remains on the bride and groom!

At the May 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate pulled an epic royal rewear with a pale yellow structured-collared coat dress. She wore a very similar piece to Princess Charlotte’s christening in July 2015, and she pulled out the ensemble again at Queen Elizabeth's official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, the following year.

At Princess Eugenie's walk down the aisle in October 2018, Princess Kate opted for a berry version of an Alexander McQueen outfit she had previously worn.

Likewise, Kate reached for a blue coat dress that was already in her closet for the 2018 wedding of her close friend Sophie Carter.



Not only did Princess Rajwa also wear Elie Saab for her wedding day, but Kate has reached for the brand recently.

Just days after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, Prince William and Princess Kate hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party, where the royal mom of three wore a cornflower blue dress with sheer sleeves by Elie Saab and a matching Philip Treacy hat with a flower detail that she previously wore to Royal Ascot in 2019.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among many royal guests from around the world at the future monarch of Jordan's nuptials at Zahran Palace on Thursday.

While Prince William's cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also represented the U.K. royals at the ceremony, they also reunited with royals such as Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

When Prince William and Kate arrived, they had a lengthy chat with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania with Kate dipping into a curtsy while greeting each parent of the groom.

Following the wedding ceremony, the duo warmly greeted newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa with hugs and kisses on the cheeks.