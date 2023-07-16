Kate Middleton Joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Last Day of Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales is set to present the golden Wimbledon Trophy at the event

July 16, 2023
Royal Family at Wimbledon
Photo:

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton enjoyed the last day of Wimbledon with her family by her side.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales, 41, attended the men’s singles final on the last day of the elite tennis tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, where she was joined by husband Prince William and their two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

For the outing, which marked Charlotte's first time at the event and George's second, Kate wore a green dress, while her two kids wore blue ensembles. William, 41, meanwhile, looked dapper in a light gray linen suit.

The Grand Slam championship is a highlight on her summer calendar, both personally and professionally, as the sporty royal is avid tennis player and the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Princess Kate will award the winner — either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic — with the iconic gold Wimbledon Trophy after the match.

Royal Family at Wimbledon

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

The moment marked her second day in the spotlight on the grass court, as she presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to Marketa Vondrousova, the winner of the women’s singles final, on Saturday.

Kate made her Wimbledon debut this year on July 4, where she watched some of the men’s and women’s singles first-round matches. The princess typically kicks off the tournament by watching early-round games featuring up-and-coming talent and closes the competition by watching the high-stakes finals, and this year was no different.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a royal role she received from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, Kate wears a special bow pin to Wimbledon in the club’s colors (dark green and purple) and presents prizes to the champions.

The Princess of Wales has stepped out for Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011, and it’s become a tradition for the couple to attend the finals together.

Royal Family at Wimbledon

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Last year, William and Kate surprised spectators at the men’s singles final by bringing Prince George, 9, as a special guest. The little prince adorably wore a sport coat for his first Wimbledon and seemed captivated by the action on the court — just like his mom and dad.

Fans got a glimpse of the family's tight bond as they casually chatted in the Royal Box, and George seemed dazzled by the Wimbledon Trophy — as any kid would be! — when he got to see it up close.

Despite the public elements of royal life today, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that Prince William and Princess Kate strive to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, as conventional a childhood as possible, while carefully preparing George for his destiny ahead.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider told PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

Royal Family at Wimbledon

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

The insider added, "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

