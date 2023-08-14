Kate Middleton, Hilary Duff, and More Celebs Are Wearing These Neutral Pants That Are an Alternative to Jeans

Olive green bottoms go with everything, and these celeb-inspired styles start at just $20

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Celebs Green Pants Roundup
Photo:

 Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage, BACKGRID, Oprah/Instagram

We’re seeing green — olive green pants, that is.

Celebrities including Hilary Duff, Oprah Winfrey, and Gwyneth Paltrow, have all worn different variations of casual bottoms in the rustic shade. It’s a very wearable, neutral hue, as it adds an unexpected touch of earthiness to any ensemble (just ask Kate Middleton, who’s worn a pair of olive green cargo pants for several seasons now) that often takes a backseat to tried-and-true basics like black and white.

Paltrow recently posed with husband Brad Falchuk in an Instagram post wearing a breezy summer look that played up her preference for the muted hue, thanks to her monochrome outfit. The actress had on a pair of floor-grazing wide-leg trousers and added strappy flat sandals and a matching green tank top to complete her look. 

And if you’re feeling inspired by Paltrow’s ’fit to give your go-to wide-leg jeans a rest, there’s no shortage of olive green bottoms out there right now, including sporty ankle pants, loose-fitting cargo silhouettes, and cropped tapered styles, that can pair nicely with tank tops and tees during warm weather months, or with a sweater as temperatures drop. We rounded up several options, with prices starting at just $20.

Olive Green Pants Inspired by Celebrities

Acelitt Drawstring Casual Trousers, $34

Amazon Acelitt Casual Pants Straight Leg

Amazon

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly pick, go for this casual pair of drawstring pants that are on sale at Amazon for $34. The Acelitt Casual Straight-Leg Pants have a wide elastic waistband, functional pockets, and a flattering straight-leg silhouette. Available in a whopping 38 colors, this pick has garnered more than 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers.

One reviewer noted these were a “pleasant surprise” and described the pants as “super cute, comfortable, and breathable.” Another reviewer wrote that the bottoms are “comfortable” and “soft,” and noted that the green color, in particular, caught their eye and did not disappoint in person. Plus, several reviewers shared that the pants are great to wear when traveling.

Abercrombie 2000s Utility Pant, $130

Abercrombie & Fitch 2000s Utility Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

For a similar style to the loose-fitting, cargo styles Duff and Oprah wore, check out the 2000s Utility Pant from Abercrombie. This nostalgic option has roomy and functional flap pockets, an adjustable waistband (for a completely customizable low or high-rise effect), and a playful bungee hem. 

Along with olive green, the trendy pants are available in khaki and navy, plus camouflage print if you’re really leaning into the throwback aesthetic. One shopper described the pants as “beautiful” and “buttery soft” (they’re made from a cotton and elastane blend), while another reviewer declared these as their “new favorite pair of pants” and emphasized that they’re “so comfortable.” 

Olive green pants are clearly here to stay, especially as the season begins to change. Keep scrolling to find a celeb-inspired style that best suits your style. 

Mofiz Lightweight Cargo Pants, $35

Amazon MoFiz Cargo Pants

Amazon

Abercrombie Linen Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant, $63

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

Amazon Essentials Cropped Tapered Pants, Starting at $20

Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Cropped Pants

Amazon

Treasure & Bond Drape Linen Pants, $59

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Drape Linen Blend Pants

Nordstrom

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants

Madewell

Everlane Organic Wide-Leg Pants, $98

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane

Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant, $99

Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant

Athleta

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Roundup: Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Up to 51% Off
Amazon PD 2 Announcement tout
Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October — What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off
Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Tout
These ‘Hotel Quality’ Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are 64% Off Today at Amazon
Related Articles
Collage of three celebrities, Katie Holmes, Emma Watson and Sandra Bullock, wearing linen pants with a pink border.
The 10 Best Celeb-Inspired Linen Pants of 2023
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19
Meghan Markle Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Olsen Canât Stop Wearing Breezy Linen Shirts â Here are 16 Affordable Alternatives to the Trend
The 16 Best Celeb-Inspired Linen and Linen-Blend Shirts of 2023
Person wearing a Linen Dress featured next to model wearing the same dress
The 26 Best Linen Dresses of 2023 for an Easy, Breezy Look
Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
Jennifer Lawrence with gold dumpling bag
Dumpling Bags Are Trending — Shop This Celeb-Loved Style Starting from $17 on Amazon
One of Barbie's Halloween Costumes on a model on the left and on Margot Robbie on the right.
Dance the Night Away with the Best Barbie-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2023
composite of four different ballet flats
Ballet Flats Are Trending — Here Are the Best Places to Buy the Celeb-Approved Style
Best Comfortable Sandals
The 20 Most Comfortable Sandals of 2023 That Will Make You Ditch Your Sneakers
PSW_Spring23_LHO natalie portman
Star-Inspired Summer Style on a Budget
Person on a yoga mat doing a bridge exercise while also doing a dumbell chest press
The 13 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best High-Waisted Jeans
The 14 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Stylists
PSW Spring Does This Exist
Our Editors' 8 Toughest Summer Style Questions, Solved by Our Resident Fashion Expert
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
10 Cute and Comfy Shoes You'll Wear All Summer, from Birkenstock Sandals to Veja Sneakers
Jeans for Short Women
The 19 Best Jeans for Short Women of 2023, According to 12 Fashion Experts
I am excited to share with you that digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, Brilliant Earth has officially launched their collaboration with LA based and celebrity loved jewelry brand Logan Hollowell
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now