We’re seeing green — olive green pants, that is.

Celebrities including Hilary Duff, Oprah Winfrey, and Gwyneth Paltrow, have all worn different variations of casual bottoms in the rustic shade. It’s a very wearable, neutral hue, as it adds an unexpected touch of earthiness to any ensemble (just ask Kate Middleton, who’s worn a pair of olive green cargo pants for several seasons now) that often takes a backseat to tried-and-true basics like black and white.

Paltrow recently posed with husband Brad Falchuk in an Instagram post wearing a breezy summer look that played up her preference for the muted hue, thanks to her monochrome outfit. The actress had on a pair of floor-grazing wide-leg trousers and added strappy flat sandals and a matching green tank top to complete her look.

And if you’re feeling inspired by Paltrow’s ’fit to give your go-to wide-leg jeans a rest, there’s no shortage of olive green bottoms out there right now, including sporty ankle pants, loose-fitting cargo silhouettes, and cropped tapered styles, that can pair nicely with tank tops and tees during warm weather months, or with a sweater as temperatures drop. We rounded up several options, with prices starting at just $20.

Olive Green Pants Inspired by Celebrities

Acelitt Drawstring Casual Trousers, $34

Amazon

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly pick, go for this casual pair of drawstring pants that are on sale at Amazon for $34. The Acelitt Casual Straight-Leg Pants have a wide elastic waistband, functional pockets, and a flattering straight-leg silhouette. Available in a whopping 38 colors, this pick has garnered more than 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers.

One reviewer noted these were a “pleasant surprise” and described the pants as “super cute, comfortable, and breathable.” Another reviewer wrote that the bottoms are “comfortable” and “soft,” and noted that the green color, in particular, caught their eye and did not disappoint in person. Plus, several reviewers shared that the pants are great to wear when traveling.

Abercrombie 2000s Utility Pant, $130

Abercrombie & Fitch

For a similar style to the loose-fitting, cargo styles Duff and Oprah wore, check out the 2000s Utility Pant from Abercrombie. This nostalgic option has roomy and functional flap pockets, an adjustable waistband (for a completely customizable low or high-rise effect), and a playful bungee hem.

Along with olive green, the trendy pants are available in khaki and navy, plus camouflage print if you’re really leaning into the throwback aesthetic. One shopper described the pants as “beautiful” and “buttery soft” (they’re made from a cotton and elastane blend), while another reviewer declared these as their “new favorite pair of pants” and emphasized that they’re “so comfortable.”

Olive green pants are clearly here to stay, especially as the season begins to change. Keep scrolling to find a celeb-inspired style that best suits your style.

Mofiz Lightweight Cargo Pants, $35

Amazon

Abercrombie Linen Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant, $63

Abercrombie & Fitch

Amazon Essentials Cropped Tapered Pants, Starting at $20

Amazon

Treasure & Bond Drape Linen Pants, $59

Nordstrom

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118

Madewell

Everlane Organic Wide-Leg Pants, $98

Everlane

Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant, $99

Athleta

