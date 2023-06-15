Kate Middleton Has Hilarious Reply When a Burping Baby Interrupts Her: 'Well Done, You!'

The Princess of Wales was speaking to a small group when the baby let out a belch

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Updated on June 15, 2023 02:13PM EDT

Kate Middleton couldn’t help but laugh when a belching baby shook up her latest engagement!

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales traveled to Nuneaton to meet health professionals participating in a pioneering study funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on infant well-being and social and emotional development. Princess Kate, 41, also connected with families who benefit from the expert care — where one adorable baby disrupted her discussion!

As seen in a video shared to Twitter by Victoria Ward of The Telegraph, Princess Kate was speaking to a small group at Riversley Park Children's Centre about the importance of support teams when the baby to her left let out a belch. The adults burst into laughter, and the princess had the perfect reply. 

“Well done, you!” Kate said with a laugh as she tenderly touched the baby's foot.

"It's always really reassuring when you spend ages trying to get them to burp," she told the woman holding the little one.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023
Kate Middleton.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Throughout the discussion, Kate also gently held the arm of another baby seated beside her.

Princess Kate and Prince William are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — but the royal mom is known to get "broody" around babies!

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she leaves Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

During her solo royal tour in Denmark in February 2022, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen. "It makes me very broody," she said, revealing, "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "

Children’s causes have long been a key theme of her public work, and the Princess of Wales has honed her focus on early development and the critical role caretakers play in the first few years of a child’s life in recent years. To take awareness of the critical importance of the early childhood years to the next level, Princess Kate launched the landmark “Shaping Us” campaign in January. The effort is an offshoot of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she established in June 2021.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre
Kate Middleton.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The long-term Shaping Us initiative is defined on the Royal Foundation's website as "a major new awareness-raising campaign to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child's life." The campaign hopes to transform "the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time," a statement says.

Kate met with health visitors on Thursday, which the National Health Service of the U.K. defines as nurses and midwives who have had extra training to specialize in the care of children between 0 and 5. Families see these professionals most in the first months and years of their children's lives.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre
Kate Middleton.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

To further research, the Centre for Early Childhood has provided a $64,000 (£50,000) grant for a study to evaluate the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) that supports parent-infant relationships and early childhood development. It is used to assess how babies are interacting with the world around them, focusing on behaviors like eye contact, facial expressions, vocalization and activity levels. The device can help health practitioners and families to better understand the ways babies express their feelings.

Following the event, Kate's team recapped the visit with photos on her joint Instagram page with Prince William.

"Lovely chatting with the wonderful health visitors and mums playing a part in creating a nurturing environment for so many children and parents at the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton. Health Visitors are such an important support for new parents from pregnancy through to children starting school," they wrote. "It was also great to hear how @earlychildhood trials of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale are going, reminding us how important innovation is in #ShapingUs."

