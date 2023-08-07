Kate Middleton Tidies Up to Ensure the Perfect Photo Op with Princess Charlotte — See the Video

Princess Charlotte was treated to a rare solo day out with her parents

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 7, 2023 04:40PM EDT
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge pose for a photograph as they visit Sportsid House
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty 

Kate Middleton is always in mom mode.

Last year, Princess Kate and Prince William treated Princess Charlotte to a rare solo day out with mom and dad (and no brothers — sorry,  Prince George and Prince Louis!) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games last summer. A video has resurfaced on social media from the event showing the royal trio seated for a group photograph during a visit to SportsAid House, of which Kate is the royal patron — and Kate (then known as the Duchess of Cambridge before she became the Princess of Wales) quickly helped her daughter so she wasn't distracted during the snapshot.

In the clip, Princess Charlotte is distracted by a flag that is on the ground under her feet. Kate noticed the flag, quickly picking it up and moving it out of the way. She then flipped back her hair and straightened out her white blazer to make sure she was ready for the camera.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the England v India Women's hockey match during the 2022 Commonwealth Game
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

Princess Charlotte watched a swim meet and cheered for the gymnastics event during the sports competition — and even revealed her favorite sport.

Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, said, "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like,' " according to Hello! magazine.

"Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels," Kate said, according to the Daily Mail.

Kate is known for jumping into parenting mode, from when Princess Charlotte took a tumble at Trooping the Colour in 2018 to letting Prince Louis sit on her lap at a Christmas show in 2020.

However, the princess is known to also let her kids "run loose" as well — and recently laughed when asked if she's the "strict one!"

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Trooping the Colour 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, led the royals at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May, just days after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. While mingling with the specially-invited guests, Princess Kate met Aldith Grandison, 93, and her daughter, Jay Cee La Bouche, and the three women talked about jokes.

"I'm terrible. I'm terrible at jokes," Kate said in a video shared by Sky News, adding that Prince William was, in contrast, "very good."

"You're the strict one," Grandison replied to the royal — to which Princess Kate said with a laugh, "I'm definitely not strict! How can you tell that? Surely not!"

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
See Princess Diana's Secret 'Spare' Wedding Dress in Never-Before-Seen Photo
Zara Tindall Plays with Lucas and Lena at Horse Event
Zara Tindall Pulls Double Duty as Competitor and Mom at Riding Event — See Lucas and Lena's Matching Outfits!
King Charles III shakes hands with a well wisher during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness
King Charles Hands Over the Tug of War Trophy During a Fun Outing at Mey Highland Games in Scotland
A soldier of the Grenadier guards posted outside Buckingham Palace.
Royal Soldier Sweetly Nods at Young Boy Dressed in Own Mini Version of His Uniform: Watch
King Charles Surpasses Reign Length of Great-Uncle King Edward, Who Abdicated to Marry Wallis Simpson Â 
King Charles Surpasses Reign Length of Great-Uncle King Edward, Who Abdicated to Marry Wallis Simpson
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Why Meghan Markle's Birthday Is a Special Day for Prince William
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Mark the First Anniversary of Queen Elizabethâs Death
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Mark the First Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Death Next Month
Prince Harry Is 'Still the Best of Friends' with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry Is 'Still the Best of Friends' with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Exclusive)
Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Show â Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!
Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Trials — Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!
James Middleton
Kate Middleton's Brother James Changes Name of Business for Emotional Reason
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's Birthday Connection with Another Royal That Charmed King Charles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her 42nd Birthday with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Rhyming Names She Calls Her Breasts Following Mastectomy
Sara Parker Bowles Says Queen Camilla Is a âReally Hands Onâ Grandmother: 'She Wants to Know Everything'
Queen Camilla Is a 'Really Hands-On' Granny, Says Daughter-in-Law: 'She Wants to Know Everything'
Roger Federer of Switzerland with Her Royal Highness, Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Centre Court's Royal Box during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Roger Federer Says Sitting with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon Was 'So Fun': 'I Know Her Quite Well'
Catherine, Princess of Wales applauds the players at the trophy presentation after the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023, in London, England
Hear Kate Middleton Sing a Heartfelt Solo in Viral Throwback Video from School Production