Kate Middleton Tidies Up to Ensure the Perfect Photo Op with Princess Charlotte — See the Video

Kate Middleton is always in mom mode.

Last year, Princess Kate and Prince William treated Princess Charlotte to a rare solo day out with mom and dad (and no brothers — sorry, Prince George and Prince Louis!) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games last summer. A video has resurfaced on social media from the event showing the royal trio seated for a group photograph during a visit to SportsAid House, of which Kate is the royal patron — and Kate (then known as the Duchess of Cambridge before she became the Princess of Wales) quickly helped her daughter so she wasn't distracted during the snapshot.

In the clip, Princess Charlotte is distracted by a flag that is on the ground under her feet. Kate noticed the flag, quickly picking it up and moving it out of the way. She then flipped back her hair and straightened out her white blazer to make sure she was ready for the camera.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Charlotte watched a swim meet and cheered for the gymnastics event during the sports competition — and even revealed her favorite sport.

Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, said, "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like,' " according to Hello! magazine.

"Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels," Kate said, according to the Daily Mail.

Kate is known for jumping into parenting mode, from when Princess Charlotte took a tumble at Trooping the Colour in 2018 to letting Prince Louis sit on her lap at a Christmas show in 2020.

However, the princess is known to also let her kids "run loose" as well — and recently laughed when asked if she's the "strict one!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Trooping the Colour 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, led the royals at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May, just days after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. While mingling with the specially-invited guests, Princess Kate met Aldith Grandison, 93, and her daughter, Jay Cee La Bouche, and the three women talked about jokes.

"I'm terrible. I'm terrible at jokes," Kate said in a video shared by Sky News, adding that Prince William was, in contrast, "very good."

"You're the strict one," Grandison replied to the royal — to which Princess Kate said with a laugh, "I'm definitely not strict! How can you tell that? Surely not!"

