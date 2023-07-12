Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'

Kate Middleton really is the Children's Princess!

The Princess of Wales made her 2023 Wimbledon debut on July 4, watching the action at the famed tennis tournament's early rounds. But in a moment captured on video, she also took some time to chat with a young fan.

As seen in a clip posted by fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwales on Instagram, a boy sees Kate walking by and says, "Hi, Princess!"

The royal immediately stopped to wave before walking over to him.

"What's your name?" she asked, adding, "Have you had a fun day?"

Princess Kate then turned her attention to the child's toy in his hands. "What's this? Very cool. I like that."

Before walking off, Kate smiled and said, "Nice to meet you."

During the interaction, Princess Kate bent down to speak to the child at eye level, a parenting tactic often used by Prince William and Kate with their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — as well as little ones they meet during royal outings.

The move even inspired Anne Hathaway. In 2019, the actress told The Sunday Times that she started using it with her son Jonathan.

“They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered,” the Oscar winner said. “I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan."

Kate Middleton meets children on June 15. Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate, 41, is an avid tennis player and has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 — a royal role passed down from Queen Elizabeth. She wears an exclusive green and purple bow tie pin to Wimbledon to signify her special position.

The royal often visits the Grand Slam tournament to take in some early-round games featuring up-and-coming talent on the outer courts, and she will likely return for the finals this weekend (and hand out trophies to the winners!). She may even bring some family members — last year, Prince William sat beside his wife in the Royal Box, and they even brought along Prince George for his Wimbledon debut to see the men's final.

Kate recently hit on the iconic courts herself when she paired up with tennis star Roger Federer, playing a few sets before meeting some of the ball boys and girls who help make the event run smoothly.

Kate wasn't the only member of the royal family to take in the famed tennis tournament this year. Queen Camilla headed to the Royal Box on Wednesday with her sister, Annabel Elliot. The siblings often attend the summer event together.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, along with her husband Mike Tindall, also stepped out for a day date at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Last week, Princess Kate's brother, James, and his wife, Alizee — who are expecting their first child — were in the seats above Centre Court, while on Tuesday Lady Sarah Chatto (the daughter of the late Princess Margaret) and her husband Daniel were among the tennis fans.

