Kate Middleton Just Wore the Unofficial Print of Summer in the Most Kate Middleton Way

Get your gingham on with dresses, shirts, and more seasonal styles starting at $19

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton Gingham Tout
Photo:

 Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been busy supporting her early childhood mission. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about how the center provides help for local families, and she wore one of the summer’s prettiest prints while doing so.

As she met with parents and children, Middleton wore a double-breasted, blue gingham blazer and a pair of cigarette trousers. She layered a staple white T-shirt underneath and finished off the look with a pair of pointed-toe ballet flats.

Kate Middleton Gingham

 Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Middleton has been wearing several colorful pieces lately, so this printed blazer is another look to add to the list. The lightweight blazer features blue shades of gingham print — arguably the unofficial print of summer. And there are so many fun ways to wear it. 

From flowy dresses to puff-sleeve shirts, these gingham-printed pieces will surely become staples in your summer wardrobe. Shop the trend at Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom below, with prices starting at just $14.

Summer-Ready Gingham Shirts, Dresses, and More

Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively are other celebrity fans of gingham — especially in the summer. Last June, Witherspoon wore the perennial print in swimsuit form, and you can get a similar set at Amazon for just $19.

The Amazon Essentials Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit features a two-toned gingham print in a classic one-piece silhouette. The swimsuit offers full coverage of the chest and back, as well as adjustable straps for a flattering fit. The soft polyamide fabric is quick-drying, and the bathing suit is machine-washable for an easy clean. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Thin Strap one-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit, $19.12–$24.30 (orig. $24.30); amazon.com

Gingham print in dress form is a classic choice, too, like the Zesica Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress. The dress has a cinched waist, and the tiered ruffles on the skirt portion make it even breezier. Plus, it has adjustable straps that tie together in a cute bow detail. The square neck and maxi silhouette provides great coverage of the chest and legs, and one five-star reviewer called it an “adorable summer dress.” You can shop it in 28 colors, including green, blue, and pink.

Amazon ZESICA Women's Boho Summer Floral Print Tie Straps Sleeveless Square Neck Smocked Flowy Ruffle A Line Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $43.99; amazon.com

There are so many fun ways to wear gingham this summer. If you want to brighten up your summer wardrobe, consider wearing this pretty print with these gingham shirts, dresses, and tops below.

Amazon Milumia Women Plaid Notched Neck Collared Blouse Ruffle Short Sleeve Gingham Shirt Top

Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Ruffle Gingham Shirt, $20.99–$23.99; amazon.com

Amazon LYANER Women's Ruffle Peplum Smock Gingham Crop Top Square Neck Puff Short Sleeve Blouse Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! Lyaner Ruffle Peplum Smock Gingham Top, $21.99; amazon.com

Madewell Modular Halter Midi Dress

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Modular Halter Midi Dress, $148; madewell.com

Nordstrom CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress, $66.75 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom TAHARI ASL Gingham Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Tahari Gingham Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress, $66.78 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

A-list: Bala Bangles Tout
Reese Witherspoon and I Are Both Fans of These Wearable Weights For Toning Arms and Legs
Germ Guardian Air Purifier
This Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Weekend Sales Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Weekend Sales at Amazon, Madewell, Zappos, and More
Related Articles
The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker Thatâll Turn Heads This Summer Tout
The Comfy Shoe Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a New Sneaker That’ll Turn Heads This Summer
Top Selling Summer Blouses Tout
These Highly Rated Summer Blouses Are All on Sale for Under $40 at Amazon Right No
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Grabbed Coffee in a $4,700 Valentino Shirt Dress, but These Similar Styles Start at $25
Comfy Outdoor Chairs Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Summer — Up to 61% Off
Target Swimsuit Sale Roundup Tout
Target Has More Than 800 ‘Very Flattering’ Swimsuits on Sale, and Customer-Loved Styles Start at Just $16
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
More Than 100 Longchamp Bags, Including the Style Kate Middleton Has Carried, Are on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
Katie Holmes is spotted stepping out in New York City. The 44 year old American actress looked fashionable in a beige sweater paired with off white trousers and black loafers.
Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too
Pefs Dearfoams Tout
Comfy Sandals and Slippers from This Oprah-Approved Brand Are on Sale for the Next 2 Days Only
Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale
levis shorts tout
These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now
PEFS: QVC Home Essentials tout
The Best Way to Save at QVC Right Now Is with Our Exclusive Promo Code, Which Expires Tomorrow
PEFS Lilly Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Massive Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers Ends in 36 Hours
PEFS: Andie Swim, Mindy Kaling ECOMM Tout
Mindy Kaling Called This One-Piece Swimsuit ‘the Most Flattering’ — and It’s on Sale with This Exclusive Code
Turkish Beach Towel Deal Tout
This Oversized Beach Towel That Dries Quickly and ‘Folds Down to Nothing’ Is on Sale in 39 Colors
Diddyâs Baby Daughter Living Her Best Life Chilling on a Floaty in the Pool
Diddy’s Baby Daughter Lives Her Best Life Chilling on a Floaty in the Pool — Watch the Video!
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Sneakers tout
Shoppers Say These Sneakers with 57,900+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale