Kate Middleton Just Wore the Unofficial Print of Summer in the Most Kate Middleton Way

Published on June 9, 2023 08:30 AM

Kate Middleton has been busy supporting her early childhood mission. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about how the center provides help for local families, and she wore one of the summer's prettiest prints while doing so. As she met with parents and children, Middleton wore a double-breasted, blue gingham blazer and a pair of cigarette trousers. She layered a staple white T-shirt underneath and finished off the look with a pair of pointed-toe ballet flats. She layered a staple white T-shirt underneath and finished off the look with a pair of pointed-toe ballet flats. Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images Middleton has been wearing several colorful pieces lately, so this printed blazer is another look to add to the list. The lightweight blazer features blue shades of gingham print — arguably the unofficial print of summer. And there are so many fun ways to wear it. From flowy dresses to puff-sleeve shirts, these gingham-printed pieces will surely become staples in your summer wardrobe. Shop the trend at Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom below, with prices starting at just $14. Summer-Ready Gingham Shirts, Dresses, and More Chef Works Gingham Dress Shirt, $42.99; amazon.com Amazon Essentials Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit, $19.12–$24.30 (orig. $24.30); amazon.com Zesica Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $43.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Milumia Ruffle Gingham Shirt, $20.99–$23.99; amazon.com Lyaner Ruffle Peplum Smock Gingham Top, $21.99; amazon.com Madewell Modular Halter Midi Dress, $148; madewell.com CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress, $66.75 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com Tahari Gingham Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress, $66.78 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com 9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25 Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively are other celebrity fans of gingham — especially in the summer. Last June, Witherspoon wore the perennial print in swimsuit form, and you can get a similar set at Amazon for just $19.The Amazon Essentials Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit features a two-toned gingham print in a classic one-piece silhouette. The swimsuit offers full coverage of the chest and back, as well as adjustable straps for a flattering fit. The soft polyamide fabric is quick-drying, and the bathing suit is machine-washable for an easy clean. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit, $19.12–$24.30 (orig. $24.30); amazon.com Gingham print in dress form is a classic choice, too, like the Zesica Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress. The dress has a cinched waist, and the tiered ruffles on the skirt portion make it even breezier. Plus, it has adjustable straps that tie together in a cute bow detail. The square neck and maxi silhouette provides great coverage of the chest and legs, and one five-star reviewer called it an “adorable summer dress.” You can shop it in 28 colors, including green, blue, and pink. Amazon Buy It! Zesica Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $43.99; amazon.com There are so many fun ways to wear gingham this summer. If you want to brighten up your summer wardrobe, consider wearing this pretty print with these gingham shirts, dresses, and tops below. Amazon Buy It! Milumia Ruffle Gingham Shirt, $20.99–$23.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lyaner Ruffle Peplum Smock Gingham Top, $21.99; amazon.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Modular Halter Midi Dress, $148; madewell.com Nordstrom Buy It! CeCe Gingham Print Babydoll Dress, $66.75 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Tahari Gingham Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress, $66.78 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? 