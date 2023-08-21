Kate Middleton Expertly Ensured Queen Margrethe of Denmark Took Center Stage During Their Joint Appearance

Kate Middleton knows how to never upstage a monarch.

The Princess of Wales, 41, proved once again to be a master of royal protocol in a video that's resurfaced on TikTok from her February 2022 visit to Denmark.

Kate, then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, posed for photos during her official welcome with Queen Margrethe of Denmark and the monarch's daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at Christian IX's Palace. Although she entered the room between Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary, she paused a moment as they took their places in front of the photographers and moved to the monarch's left side to give Queen Margrethe the center spot.

Queen Margrethe seemed surprised by the move, looking to her right for Kate before realizing she had moved to the other side. With a smile, the monarch extended her arm to the British royal, inviting her to move closer.

Kate Middleton and Queen Margrethe in February 2022. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

The same photo opportunity also provided another viral moment. Looking towards the photographers, Princess Kate scooted closer to Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary via a discrete heel-toe slide (in heels!) that TikTok fans dubbed the "Princess Shuffle." The video gained more than 1 million views for Kate's crafty maneuver.

In another decision that ensured the spotlight remained on Queen Margrethe, Princess Kate chose to wear a grey ensemble during the visit.

It's a trick she's used before. While Kate’s closet is a complete rainbow, she always opted for subdued colors during joint outings with Queen Elizabeth. (The late Queen's colorful wardrobe was very deliberate — she always wore bright clothes so her royal fans could easily spot her in a crowd.) Princess Kate has followed the stylish trick to stand out in the crowd, rocking every color from bubblegum pink to regal red.

Princess Mary, Kate Middleton and Queen Margrethe in February 2022. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

From picture-perfect curtsies to clever alternatives for children asking for her autograph, Princess Kate is a protocol pro who always gives the proper respect to other members of the royal family — even her husband, Prince William.

In a video that recently resurfaced on TikTok, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Foundling Museum. In the clip, Kate approaches their greeters ahead of Prince William. However, she waits and talks as William makes his way over, allowing the future king to be the first to do handshakes with the greeters.

"She’s never trying to outshine him in any way,” royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE. "I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself."

Kate Middleton curtsies to King Charles in June 2023. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Kate also lets other members of the royal family take the lead. A video of Kate from her April 2022 engagement with Princess Anne has garnered over 3 million views on TikTok for her subtle way of making sure Queen Elizabeth's daughter led the way at the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. They arrived together, with Kate exiting the car on the side closer to the sidewalk. However, she stood outside for a moment while Princess Anne made her way around the back of the vehicle. Kate then paced herself a step or two behind, allowing Anne to be the first to shake hands with their greeter at the entrance.

Debrett's, the authority on royal etiquette and behavior, states that Princess Kate outranks blood members of the royal family — but only when she's with Prince William. The same goes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"Protocol dictates that when the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are not accompanied by their husbands, Princess of the Royal Blood, such as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, rank above them. However, when the Duchesses are accompanied by their husbands, the roles are reversed and the duchesses outrank the princesses," they state.