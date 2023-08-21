Kate Middleton Expertly Ensured Queen Margrethe of Denmark Took Center Stage During Their Joint Appearance

The Princess of Wales showed once again that she's an expert in royal protocol when she posed for a photo with Denmark's Queen

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 01:40PM EDT
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) welcome Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, at Amalienborg Castle
Princess Mary, Queen Margrethe and Kate Middleton in February 2022. Photo:

Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton knows how to never upstage a monarch.

The Princess of Wales, 41, proved once again to be a master of royal protocol in a video that's resurfaced on TikTok from her February 2022 visit to Denmark.

Kate, then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, posed for photos during her official welcome with Queen Margrethe of Denmark and the monarch's daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at Christian IX's Palace. Although she entered the room between Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary, she paused a moment as they took their places in front of the photographers and moved to the monarch's left side to give Queen Margrethe the center spot.

Queen Margrethe seemed surprised by the move, looking to her right for Kate before realizing she had moved to the other side. With a smile, the monarch extended her arm to the British royal, inviting her to move closer.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II (R) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (not pictured) during an audience at Christian IX's Palace
Kate Middleton and Queen Margrethe in February 2022.

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

The same photo opportunity also provided another viral moment. Looking towards the photographers, Princess Kate scooted closer to Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary via a discrete heel-toe slide (in heels!) that TikTok fans dubbed the "Princess Shuffle." The video gained more than 1 million views for Kate's crafty maneuver.

In another decision that ensured the spotlight remained on Queen Margrethe, Princess Kate chose to wear a grey ensemble during the visit.

It's a trick she's used before. While Kate’s closet is a complete rainbow, she always opted for subdued colors during joint outings with Queen Elizabeth. (The late Queen's colorful wardrobe was very deliberate — she always wore bright clothes so her royal fans could easily spot her in a crowd.) Princess Kate has followed the stylish trick to stand out in the crowd, rocking every color from bubblegum pink to regal red.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II (R) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) during an audience at Christian IX's Palace
Princess Mary, Kate Middleton and Queen Margrethe in February 2022.

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

From picture-perfect curtsies to clever alternatives for children asking for her autograph, Princess Kate is a protocol pro who always gives the proper respect to other members of the royal family — even her husband, Prince William.

In a video that recently resurfaced on TikTok, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Foundling Museum. In the clip, Kate approaches their greeters ahead of Prince William. However, she waits and talks as William makes his way over, allowing the future king to be the first to do handshakes with the greeters.

"She’s never trying to outshine him in any way,” royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE. "I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself."

Catherine, Princess of Wales curtsies during the Order Of The Garter Service
Kate Middleton curtsies to King Charles in June 2023.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Kate also lets other members of the royal family take the lead. A video of Kate from her April 2022 engagement with Princess Anne has garnered over 3 million views on TikTok for her subtle way of making sure Queen Elizabeth's daughter led the way at the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. They arrived together, with Kate exiting the car on the side closer to the sidewalk. However, she stood outside for a moment while Princess Anne made her way around the back of the vehicle. Kate then paced herself a step or two behind, allowing Anne to be the first to shake hands with their greeter at the entrance.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Debrett's, the authority on royal etiquette and behavior, states that Princess Kate outranks blood members of the royal family — but only when she's with Prince William. The same goes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"Protocol dictates that when the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are not accompanied by their husbands, Princess of the Royal Blood, such as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, rank above them. However, when the Duchesses are accompanied by their husbands, the roles are reversed and the duchesses outrank the princesses," they state.

Related Articles
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew's BBC Interviewer Speaks Out in New Documentary: 'Someone Always Gets Fired'
Queen Letizia of Spain poses with Spain's players after the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney
Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain Celebrate World Cup Win on the Field with Team: 'Champions!'
King Charles III meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony
King Charles Meets a Notoriously Naughty Pony as He Begins Stay at Balmoral Castle — Just Like Queen Elizabeth
See the Name Princess Leonor Sports on Her Army Uniform
See the Name on Princess Leonor of Spain's Army Uniform — and How It Relates to Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out: 'I Am a Happy Man'
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out in New Interview: 'I Am a Happy Man'
King Charles at the Ceremony of the Keys
King Charles May Be Continuing a Royal Tradition at Scotland's Balmoral Castle — The Hint He's Moved In
rince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to England's national football centre at St. George's Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary
Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize
Watch Kate Middleton Cleverly Let Husband Prince William Take the Lead During a Royal Outing
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the 13th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2023 closing ceremony at the La Misericordia cultural center on July 30, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England
Queen Letizia of Spain to Attend World Cup Final in Australia — But Prince William Isn't Planning to Go
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives accompanied by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and her sister Infanta Sofia, at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza
Spain's Future Queen Princess Leonor Starts 3-Year Military Training With Sweet Send-off From Family
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a âFairy Picnicâ with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a 'Fairy Picnic' with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Kate Middleton Went Shoeless in a Polite Yet Surprising Move During Visit with Roman Kemp
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Best 'Suits' Style Moments: See the Future Duchess' Chic Streak on the Trending Series
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England
Here's What Kate Middleton Reportedly Drank During Her Weekend Outing to a Local Music Festival
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) return to Buckingham Palace in The Australian State Coach following King Charles III's and Queen Camilla's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
See Princess Charlotte's Proud Sister Moment When She Spotted Prince George Taking Part in the Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Named in Racist Messages Allegedly Sent by Ex-Police Officers