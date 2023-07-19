Kate Middleton's Dress Designer Recalls Finding Out About the Royal Wear: 'Woke Up to a Ton of Messages'

Everything Kate Middleton wears turns to sold!

This week, designer Joseph Altuzarra recapped what happened when the Princess of Wales, 41, wore a dress from his namesake line in 2016 in a TikTok video captioned, "Designing a dress *literally* fit for a Princess." With the Aimee dress on a mannequin behind him, the fashion designer took viewers into the creative process behind the tea-length blue look with elbow-length sleeves and a black and white polka dot print.

“This dress was created for the pre-fall 2016 collection, I was inspired by these 1930s tea dresses,” the Making the Cut judge explained. “I wanted the silhouette to be very feminine but still quite sexy."

Altuzarra had no idea that the dress was on Kate's radar.

“A few months after releasing this collection, I woke up to a ton of messages and realized that Kate, the Princess of Wales [as she is now styled] had worn the dress to an event. The dress immediately sold out,” he continued, as photos of Kate in the look rolled.



“She actually wore it a second time on a Zoom interview about a year ago which made me so happy. It's still one of my favorite dresses to this day,” Altuzarra added.

Not only did Princess Kate wear her Aimee dress (which is no longer in stock online) to visit Stewards Academy with Prince William for their Heads Together campaign in 2016 and again for a video call to thank nurses during the coronavirus pandemic, released on International Nurse’s Day in 2020, but also to record a “Mental Health Minute” radio message with her husband last May.



Kate Middleton and Prince William leave Steward's Academy on September 16, 2016. Chris Jackson/Getty

From red-carpet gowns and on-duty dresses to reliable blazers and decade-old boots, the Princess of Wales is known to recycle pieces from her closet again and again. The royal even chooses previously worn ensembles when she's a wedding guest — a clever trick to make sure she never upstages the bride on her big day.

In a recent royal first, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a rented dress to the December 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston. Keeping with the event's sustainable theme, guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening.

