Why Kate Middleton Didn't Wear a Ceremonial Robe to King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration

Kate Middleton dressed in a royal blue coat for King Charles’ Scotland coronation celebration — a very different look to the formal robe she wore for Charles’ crowning ceremony in London on May 6.

Unlike King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, who all wore ceremonial robes for the festivities in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, wore a recycled coat by Catherine Walker, a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy and a pearl choker necklace from the late Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry collection.

The reason Princess Kate — who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland — was not dressed in robes is because Charles, 74, Camilla, 75, and William, 41, are all part of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland. The trio all wore Order of the Thistles robes, while Camilla’s robes were paired with a feathered cap featuring a large white plume.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kate rode in the Royal Procession with William, who sported his Royal Air Force No. 1 uniform, Garter Sash with the Lesser George, RAF Wings and four medals — for the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and coronation — plus his Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle Mantle and Collar.



Per the royal family’s website, King Charles is sovereign of the Order, and “appointments made to the Order are entirely his personal gift, in recognition of men and women who have held public office or have contributed significantly to national life.”

In addition to the 16 knights and ladies of the Thistle, Queen Camilla, Prince William and King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, were also appointed as Royal Knights of the Thistle. The Order is second only in precedence in England to the Order of the Garter.



For King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May, Princess Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing the Royal Victorian Order mantle reflecting her status as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

The late Queen named her granddaughter-in-law as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest possible rank, in 2019 — and the news occurred on Kate and William's 8th wedding anniversary. The Royal Victorian Order was created by Queen Victoria in 1896 to allow her to recognize people who helped her or represented her. The ruling monarch personally selects who is given the honor.

At the request of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Kate and William both wore formal robes and mantels for the historic occasion.

Underneath her ceremonial robes, Kate wore a dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the four nations of the U.K.

Princess Kate also donned a floral silver headpiece. The Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen topper featured silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work with three-dimensional leaf embroidery — and a mini version was even made for her daughter Princess Charlotte, 8.