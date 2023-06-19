Kate Middleton Dips into a Picture-Perfect Curtsy for King Charles and Queen Camilla

The Princess of Wales supported her husband Prince William and members of the royal family at the Order of the Garter service

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 12:19PM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh watch as King Charles and Queen Camilla depart after the Order Of The Garter Service
Photo:

Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is the queen of the curtsy!

The Princess of Wales, 41, supported the royal family at Garter Day on Monday, celebrating the Order of the Garter with its annual service and procession at Windsor Castle. Since she is a not a Companion of the Order, Princess Kate watched from the side as the parade to St. George's Chapel went by.

When King Charles and Queen Camilla walked by in their royal regalia — blue mantles (robes) and hats topped with ostrich feathers — Kate dipped into a curtsy, expertly keeping her balance as she placed one foot behind the other and knelt down.

Just as public citizens may opt to do when meeting a royal, it's common to see members of the family showing respect while greeting each other — men traditionally bow their heads while women dip into a curtsy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales curtsies during the Order Of The Garter Service
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

RELATED: Who Bows and Curties to Whom? The Guide to the Royal Family's Greeting Rules

Following Queen Elizabeth's death last year, her eldest son immediately acceded to the throne as His Majesty King Charles alongside his wife, Her Majesty Queen Camilla. All members of the royal family, including those with His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles such as Princess Kate, bow or curtsy to the monarch and his wife when greeting them for the first time in a while — even his children! Prince William, who became the Prince of Wales as heir to the throne, has been spotting bowing his head to greet his father and stepmother, and Prince Harry bowed when his father passed him at the coronation on May 6.

When royals don't bow or curtsy to greet the King and Queen, there's likely a logical reason why: they've probably already seen each other that day. In addition to the formal gesture, Charles and Camilla are often seen greeting family members with kisses on the cheeks or hugs.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, Princess Kate had a very different greeting when she saw Prince William, who will celebrate his 41st birthday this week, taking part in the procession — a big smile as they locked eyes!

The Order of the Garter has a special spot in the history of William and Kate's relationship. In 2008, Kate attended the ceremony as Prince William's girlfriend three years before they married, showing that she was being welcomed into the royal family fold.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Catherine, Princess of Wales (C-L) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (C-R) look at Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2nd R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (R) arriving at St George's Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony

HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales attended Monday's service in a black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich topped with a Philip Treacy hat featuring matching colors and dots.

RELATED: How Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Outfit Was the Ultimate Supportive Wife Move

Kate also reached for a special accessory: the Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings. The jewels previously belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and Princess Kate has worn them on several occasions through the years — including at palace galas paired with a tiara!

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

According to the royal family's website, King Edward III (who ruled from 1327 to 1377) was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honorable knights called the Order of the Garter.

Following the service at St. George's Chapel, Princess Kate and Prince William rode together in a horse-drawn carriage — just two days after Kate took a similar ride at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

While William rode on horseback for the King's birthday parade, Kate rode in the Ascot Landau with Queen Camilla and her three children: Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate also showed her support for her husband at Trooping the Colour. She chose a green dress by Andrew Gn, a fashion designer from Singapore. It was a clear nod to Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will hold its third awards ceremony in the Asian country in November.

The bold color was no coincidence either — in fact, it carried quite a few meanings. Green nodded to her role as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards as well as the nation of Wales, where green is a prominent color in the Welsh flags.

Some noted that the hue echoed the color that Queen Elizabeth wore to the same event last year, which kicked off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate completed the weekend look with sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana and pinned on the Irish Guards' gold shamrock brooch.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Returns to Royal Event Where She's Supported Prince William Since Before Their Marriage
Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at St George's Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony
Prince William Joins King Charles and Queen Camilla for Historic Ceremony — in Ostrich Feather Hats!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting East Anglia's Children's Hospice in Milton, Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton Hails Children’s Hospices as ‘Shining Lights’ in 'Darkest Times'
Charles William Harry At Balmoral
King Charles Shares Throwback Photo with Prince Harry and Prince William for Father’s Day
William, the Prince of Wales
Prince William Says He Talks to His Kids About Homelessness on 'the School Run': 'We Talk About What We See'
King Charles III departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
See King Charles as a Toddler at His First Trooping the Colour vs. His First as Monarch Today
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Father-Daughter Moment at Trooping the Colour
Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour
Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
See Princess Charlotte's Intricate Two-Braid and Bun Updo from Every Angle
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
See the Trooping the Colour Surprise for King Charles That Was Kept Secret from Him
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Prince Louis Holds His Nose at Trooping the Colour — Is This the Reason Why?
King Charles III (front), (back left-right) the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Every Royal Who Took Part in King Charles' Birthday Parade — A Complete Guide
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Kate Middleton and Prince William Thank Fans for Prince Louis' Birthday Well-Wishes with Cute Photo
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds the hand of a baby as she meets with health visitors at the Riversley Park Children's health centre in Nuneaton
The Children's Princess! Kate Middleton Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Work for Babies
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Twin in Green Patterned Dresses — Why They Might Be Matching