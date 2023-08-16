Here's What Kate Middleton Reportedly Drank During Her Weekend Outing to a Local Music Festival

The Princess of Wales is said to have sipped a spicy twist on a tequila-based favorite

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 02:34PM EDT
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England
Kate Middleton sips a drink at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in July 2022. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

Did Kate Middleton toast her music festival adventure with a classic summer cocktail?

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at the Houghton Music Festival with friends over the weekend, where she reportedly enjoyed a tequila-based favorite: margaritas!

According to the London Evening Standard, Princess Kate and her pals skipped the food trucks in favor of Turntable & Napkin, a festival restaurant. A source told the outlet that Kate “was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato and speaking affably with the other members of her party.”

While the Princess of Wales reportedly ordered drinks, her friends allegedly went for BYOB — and left a generous gratuity.

“Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip,” the Evening Standard reported.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley
Kate Middleton chats with Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, at a charity gala dinner in June 2016.

Stephen Pond/Getty 

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that Kate made a surprise trip to the Houghton Music Festival over the weekend. The 24-hour nonstop musical event is thought to have drawn around 12,000 people and is held on the 1,000-acre Houghton Hall estate, which belongs to Kate’s Norfolk neighbors, David and Rose, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

According to the outlet, the Princess of Wales was having dinner at the couple’s home when another guest suggested they check out the festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

“Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. [Prince] William wasn't there,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Kate’s office at Kensington Palace declined to comment. 

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales enjoy a drink of Guinness with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, following their St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, south west of London
Prince William and Kate Middleton sip Guinness with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards following their St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales have playfully imbibed on previous royal engagements, from competing in a bartending battle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to raising a pint of Guinness with the Irish Guards almost every year on St. Patrick’s Day. (On years when she was pregnant, Kate toasted with a glass of water instead!)

Houghton Hall is a short drive from Amner Hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 10-bedroom home in the countryside where they might be spending time before Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, head back to the classroom in a few weeks.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Cholmondeleys have been close to the royal family for many years — David served as Lord Great Chamberlain until the death of Queen Elizabeth, overseeing the opening of Parliament and some parts of the Palace of Westminster. As is traditional, his role ended with the reign, but King Charles has since made him a permanent Lord-in-Waiting.

David Cholmondeley,
David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the State Opening of Parliament in May 2022.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

David and Rose’s son Oliver stepped into the spotlight on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day and served as a Page of Honour to the sovereign alongside Prince George.

A source close to the family said the boys all become great friends as they rehearsed and took part in the crowning ceremony. 

George helped carry his grandfather’s robes with Oliver, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache, while Queen Camilla was supported by her three grandsons — Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes, Freddy Parker Bowles — and great-nephew, Arthur Elliot. All appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the crowning ceremony, prominently standing beside the royal couple.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Oliver Cholmondeley and Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after King Charles' coronation on May 6.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William to Lead Tributes to Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Death
Catherine, Princess of Wales walks down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England
Did Kate Middleton's Visit to Air Show with Prince William and Kids Hint at Her New Royal Role?
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Receives New Titles from King Charles — with a Tie to Her Grandfather
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Tresco on 'Pegasus' during a visit to Cornwall on September 2, 2016 in Tresco, England.
From Kate Middleton to King Charles, Here's Where the Royals Love to Go on Vacation
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Reveals Whether She's the 'Strict' Parent Compared to Prince William
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Prince Georgeâs Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla Â 
Prince George's Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Kate Middleton's Birthday Tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keeps Her Up Late!
Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final
Prince George: All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Son (and Future King!)
Photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be free for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023. The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III, Prince William Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. The King in full regalia wearing The Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown, holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. The chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and Queen Camilla to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year. ( Photo by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023 via Getty Images)
King Charles Poses with Heirs Prince William and Prince George in New Coronation Portrait
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla's Grandsons Play Special Role in Her Coronation Alongside King Charles
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Queen Elizabeth and King Charles Gave Prince William and Kate Permission to Focus on Family Over Royal Duty
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
How Kate Middleton's 'Different Background' Helps Prince George Balance Childhood and Royal Duty (Exclusive)