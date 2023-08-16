Here's What Kate Middleton Reportedly Drank During Her Weekend Outing to a Local Music Festival

Did Kate Middleton toast her music festival adventure with a classic summer cocktail?

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at the Houghton Music Festival with friends over the weekend, where she reportedly enjoyed a tequila-based favorite: margaritas!

According to the London Evening Standard, Princess Kate and her pals skipped the food trucks in favor of Turntable & Napkin, a festival restaurant. A source told the outlet that Kate “was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato and speaking affably with the other members of her party.”

While the Princess of Wales reportedly ordered drinks, her friends allegedly went for BYOB — and left a generous gratuity.

“Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip,” the Evening Standard reported.

Kate Middleton chats with Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, at a charity gala dinner in June 2016. Stephen Pond/Getty

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that Kate made a surprise trip to the Houghton Music Festival over the weekend. The 24-hour nonstop musical event is thought to have drawn around 12,000 people and is held on the 1,000-acre Houghton Hall estate, which belongs to Kate’s Norfolk neighbors, David and Rose, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

According to the outlet, the Princess of Wales was having dinner at the couple’s home when another guest suggested they check out the festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

“Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. [Prince] William wasn't there,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Kate’s office at Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sip Guinness with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards following their St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales have playfully imbibed on previous royal engagements, from competing in a bartending battle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to raising a pint of Guinness with the Irish Guards almost every year on St. Patrick’s Day. (On years when she was pregnant, Kate toasted with a glass of water instead!)

Houghton Hall is a short drive from Amner Hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 10-bedroom home in the countryside where they might be spending time before Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, head back to the classroom in a few weeks.

The Cholmondeleys have been close to the royal family for many years — David served as Lord Great Chamberlain until the death of Queen Elizabeth, overseeing the opening of Parliament and some parts of the Palace of Westminster. As is traditional, his role ended with the reign, but King Charles has since made him a permanent Lord-in-Waiting.



David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the State Opening of Parliament in May 2022. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

David and Rose’s son Oliver stepped into the spotlight on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day and served as a Page of Honour to the sovereign alongside Prince George.

A source close to the family said the boys all become great friends as they rehearsed and took part in the crowning ceremony.

George helped carry his grandfather’s robes with Oliver, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache, while Queen Camilla was supported by her three grandsons — Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes, Freddy Parker Bowles — and great-nephew, Arthur Elliot. All appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the crowning ceremony, prominently standing beside the royal couple.