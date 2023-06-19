Kate Middleton Hails Children’s Hospices as ‘Shining Lights’ in 'Darkest Times'

Kate Middleton is hailing the work of children’s hospices.

The Princess of Wales has written a letter offering her heartfelt support to those who care for seriously ill children, describing them as a “shining light” to families in their “darkest times.”

Kate, 41, wrote the letter at the start of Children’s Hospice Week, a U.K. event that helps to raise awareness of the work of hospices across the country. She also went on to praise the staff at the hospices for their extraordinary teamwork” and for allowing “children to be children" in the most difficult of circumstances.

“As Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible way hospices help families and allow children to be children,” Kate wrote in reference to the patronage she took on in January 2012. It was at EACH’s center in Ipswich, Suffolk that she also made her first speech as a member of the royal family in March 2012.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

“During Children’s Hospice Week, all hospices will be doing what they do day in day out — delivering vital specialist care, and whether that is by helping to facilitate a day at the beach for children to feel the sand between their toes, engaging young people in therapeutic music activities, or having a fun painting session to create special moments and memories, the teams supporting these families regularly go above and beyond to make a difference to their lives, no longer how long or short they may be,” she added.



Samir Hussein/WireImage

“On behalf of parents and carers across the country, I would like to say a huge thank you to all those working in Children’s Hospices," added Kate, who referenced that there are currently 99,000 seriously-ill kids receiving life-changing care in hospices across the U.K. "You are a shining light to so many families in their darkest times and your efforts do not go unnoticed.”

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the truly extraordinary teamwork that goes into providing this incredible care," she continued.

The CEO of EACH, Phil Gormley, praised Kate's commitment to hospices in a statement.

“Children’s Hospice Week is a hugely significant opportunity to celebrate the work we do, supporting families and caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions," said Gormley.

EACH

“We are so grateful for The Princess’ invaluable contribution as Royal Patron.”



Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Her work, visits and profile have projected our charity — as well as the importance of children’s hospice services generally — onto the global stage and for that we are truly thankful."

Kate's work with hospices fits in with her wider public commitment to families and supporting young children, much of which is done through this year's Shaping Us campaign run by the Royal Foundation.



ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Her letter also comes during a busy public period for the princess. At the weekend, Kate celebrated her husband Prince William for Father’s Day, after joining her family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade — her first as Princess of Wales — on Saturday.

On Monday, she will also be with the rest of the royal family at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony and service at Windsor Castle.