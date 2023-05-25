Kate Middleton Calmly Carries on Despite Protestor at Latest Engagement in London

The Princess of Wales has remained poised when faced with heckling in the past

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on May 25, 2023 04:05 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Foundling Museum visits the museum to meet those with experience of the care system on May 25, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton. Photo:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

A protestor couldn’t shake Kate Middleton’s focus during her latest royal duty.

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at the Foundling Museum in London on Thursday morning, the first of two early childhood-related engagements. As seen in videos shared to Twitter by Richard Palmer of the Daily Express, a lone protestor awaited her arrival at the park across the street. The royal reporter described the sight as a “very small republican protest,” and a police officer could be seen speaking with the woman holding signs reading “#Born Free” and “Monarchy is child abuse.” 

Princess Kate didn’t react to the activist as she exited the Foundling Museum after the hour-long visit. The protestor stood with well-wishers and chanted “Born equal,” according to footage from royals reporter Victoria Ward.

A protester during the visit of Catherine, Princess of Wales at the The Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023 in London, England
Protestor during Kate Middleton's visit to Foundling Museum.

Karwai Tang/WireImage


Another voice in the crowd intermittently cried “Boo,” though it’s unclear whether the yelling was meant to support or stop the protestor. According to Ward, the activist was not affiliated with Republic, the anti-monarchy group that protested on King Charlescoronation day.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Continues Early Childhood Mission with Back-to-Back Engagements in London

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum at The Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023
Kate Middleton.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

The Princess of Wales was all smiles at her next stop and seemed engrossed despite the surprise disruption. Kate paid a visit to Kinship Carers at the Saint Pancras Community Association, where she joined a support group session to hear how kinship careers are raising the next generation. Both of Kate’s Thursday outings focused on the experiences of young people in the care system and the adults who foster, adopt or care for extended family and friends, known as “kinship carers.” 

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, there are over 162,000 children in England and Wales growing up in kinship care. Many of the youth have faced trauma, and benefit from the loving care of family or friends who welcome them into their lives.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Kinship Carers and children as she visits Kinship Carers at Saint Pancras Community Association, on May 25, 2023
Kate Middleton.

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED: Kate Middleton Politely Declines to Sign an Autograph as 'One of Those Rules' — Here's Why  

Protestors recently rallied on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s May 6 coronation day in London. Activists gathered in Trafalgar Square and chanted "Not my King." Many wore yellow and brandished signs in the movement's signature hue.

The coronation day wasn't the first time that the royals have kept calm and carried on amid criticism in recent months. In November, Princess Kate smiled and kept moving when she was briefly heckled by a woman in the crowd of a walkabout during her visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William

"Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the woman appeared to tell the royal, adding, "Ireland belongs to the Irish."
The following month, her father-in-law King Charles kept cool when an egg was allegedly thrown in his direction during a walkabout in Luton. The King greeted well-wishers at the town hall when an egg flew towards where he stood, the Associated Press reported. Protection officers redirected the royal to another spot, where he continued shaking hands. Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was detained and taken into custody, the BBC reported.

