We Caught Kate Middleton Wearing This Eye-Catching Detail Twice in One Week — Shop the Look Starting at $30

Button-down dresses are so easy to wear

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton Button-Down Dress Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been busy since the Royal Coronation. The Princess of Wales recently visited the Anna Freud Centre, marking her second outing for Mental Health Awareness Week. And, just a few days later, she made a surprise stop at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Judging by her vibrant dress selections, Middleton is certainly ready for spring. For her meeting with the Anna Freud staff, the Princess wore a bright green midi dress that had a flattering belt, puff sleeves, and buttons. Her bubblegum pink look for the flower show also featured buttons, proving that this eye-catching detail is a top choice for summer.

Known for adding a casual feel to dresses and shirts, button-down silhouettes are a no-fuss way to stay cool and comfy this summer, whether you choose to wear the style during the day or at night. And we found so many cute options that look just like the recent dresses Middleton wore.

If you love the button-down look and want to switch up your usual maxi, tiered, or ruffle line-up, consider these gorgeous and breathable button-down dresses from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom below. Bonus: they start at just $30.

Kate Middleton-Inspired Button-Down Summer Dresses

With its cute puff sleeves, waist belt, and button front, Middleton’s green dress is perfect for summer, and this flowy Amazon dress looks so similar to the one the Princess recently wore. The Anrabess V-Neck Button Down Dress has a V neckline and short puff sleeves. The A-line dress is midi style, making it a chic option to wear day or night. It has an elastic waistband for a flattering fit, plus shell buttons down the front that are both stylish and functional. In addition to green, the dress comes in nine other pretty colors for summer, including blue, pink, and white. 

ANRABESS Womenâs 2023 Spring Summer Casual

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess V-Neck Button Down Dress, $42.99; amazon.com

More of a bubblegum pink person like Jennifer Lopez or Kate Hudson? Consider this Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress, which is just $34. The budget-friendly dress reminds us of Middleton’s’Chelsea Flower Show look due to its vibrant pink hue and button front. The breezy dress is made of viscose with an A-line design that features a fitted waist and flowy bottom to enhance shape and add breathability. The short sleeves have a puffy design to elevate this casual dress, and it even has pockets. “This dress is so cute,” one five-star reviewer said, calling it “beautiful, comfortable and stylish.”

Amazon Essentials Women's Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress, $34.40; amazon.com

If you want even more breathability, consider adding the Imysty V-Neck Button Down Dress to your summer lineup. It comes in a shorter silhouette to let the legs breathe. It’s made with T-shirt fabric and has a casual feel, but the ruffled hem and fun polka dot pattern elevate the look. The dress comes in 15 colors including blue, pink, yellow, and green and it’s even on sale right now for under $30. “This is a perfect summer dress,” one shopper said of the style other shoppers called “flattering.”

Imysty Womens Polka Dot V Neck Button Down Ruffles Loose Mini Short T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Imysty V-Neck Button Down Dress, $29.98 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com

Switch up your usual dress collection with the style Middleton wore twice in one week. Shop more button-down dresses in summer-ready colors and patterns below. 

SOLY HUX Womens Summer Dress Casual Ditsy Floral Tie Front Button Up Boho Midi Tshirt Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Soly Hux Floral Button Down Dress, $48.99; amazon.com

Imysty Womens Polka Dot V Neck Button Down Ruffles Loose Mini Short T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Floerns V-Neck Button Down Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

CUPSHE Dress for Women Bell Sleeve Button Down Dress Short Sleeve V Neck Casual Shirt Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Button Down Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Leedra Button-Front Midi Dress

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Leedra Button-Front Midi Dress, 70 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com

TREASURE & BOND Button Front Sleeveless Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Button Front Sleeveless Dress, $79; nordstrom.com

TREASURE & BOND Puff Sleeve Tiered Button Front Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Puff Sleeve Tiered Button Front Dress, $89; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Just $56 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale
MDW Wayfair Roundup Tout
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best
MDW: Amazon Deal Roundup Tout
100 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend
Related Articles
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Just $56 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale
Lala Kent & Martha Stewart L'Oreal Lumi Glotion
Lala Kent and Martha Stewart Both Use This $12 Lotion to Achieve a Radiant Summer Glow
amzf t-shirt tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This ‘Soft and Airy’ T-Shirt That Comes in 100+ Colors and Starts at Just $12
MDW Nordstrom Rack Roundup Tout
At Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day Sale, Prices on Sundresses, Sunglasses, and More Summer Essentials Start at $10
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Shared Their Amazon Travel Essentials — and They Start at Just $7
Scarlett Johanson Wears Prada Dress in Cannes
Scarlett Johansson Wears a Vintage Prada Dress Previously Worn by a Slew of Stars at Cannes Film Festival
MDW Vacuum One-Off (Week 4) Tout
This Vacuum with ‘Top-Notch Suction’ Is on Sale for Its Cheapest Price Ever This Memorial Day
Reese Witherspoon / Chrissy Teigen pink floral dress
Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer
Summer Dress or Swimsuit Deals Tout
Amazon Put Thousands of Summer Dresses on Sale for Memorial Day — and These Are the 10 Best Deals
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's $192 White One-Piece for Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Is a Flattering Summer Style
The A-List: Loci sneakers
I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own
Dream Pairs Block Heel Sandals Tout
Shoppers That ‘Never Wear Heels’ Rave About These Comfy Sandals That Are on Sale for $32 at Amazon
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the Paramount+ UK Launch; Gracie McGraw attends the "On Our Way" World Premiere
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wears Vintage Outfit from Her Mom's Clothing Archive
Cariuma White Canvas Sneaker Drop
This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color
The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon