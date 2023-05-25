We Caught Kate Middleton Wearing This Eye-Catching Detail Twice in One Week — Shop the Look Starting at $30

Kate Middleton has been busy since the Royal Coronation. The Princess of Wales recently visited the Anna Freud Centre, marking her second outing for Mental Health Awareness Week. And, just a few days later, she made a surprise stop at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Judging by her vibrant dress selections, Middleton is certainly ready for spring. For her meeting with the Anna Freud staff, the Princess wore a bright green midi dress that had a flattering belt, puff sleeves, and buttons. Her bubblegum pink look for the flower show also featured buttons, proving that this eye-catching detail is a top choice for summer.

Known for adding a casual feel to dresses and shirts, button-down silhouettes are a no-fuss way to stay cool and comfy this summer, whether you choose to wear the style during the day or at night. And we found so many cute options that look just like the recent dresses Middleton wore.

If you love the button-down look and want to switch up your usual maxi, tiered, or ruffle line-up, consider these gorgeous and breathable button-down dresses from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom below. Bonus: they start at just $30.

Kate Middleton-Inspired Button-Down Summer Dresses

With its cute puff sleeves, waist belt, and button front, Middleton’s green dress is perfect for summer, and this flowy Amazon dress looks so similar to the one the Princess recently wore. The Anrabess V-Neck Button Down Dress has a V neckline and short puff sleeves. The A-line dress is midi style, making it a chic option to wear day or night. It has an elastic waistband for a flattering fit, plus shell buttons down the front that are both stylish and functional. In addition to green, the dress comes in nine other pretty colors for summer, including blue, pink, and white.

Buy It! Anrabess V-Neck Button Down Dress, $42.99; amazon.com

More of a bubblegum pink person like Jennifer Lopez or Kate Hudson? Consider this Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress, which is just $34. The budget-friendly dress reminds us of Middleton’s’Chelsea Flower Show look due to its vibrant pink hue and button front. The breezy dress is made of viscose with an A-line design that features a fitted waist and flowy bottom to enhance shape and add breathability. The short sleeves have a puffy design to elevate this casual dress, and it even has pockets. “This dress is so cute,” one five-star reviewer said, calling it “beautiful, comfortable and stylish.”

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress, $34.40; amazon.com

If you want even more breathability, consider adding the Imysty V-Neck Button Down Dress to your summer lineup. It comes in a shorter silhouette to let the legs breathe. It’s made with T-shirt fabric and has a casual feel, but the ruffled hem and fun polka dot pattern elevate the look. The dress comes in 15 colors including blue, pink, yellow, and green and it’s even on sale right now for under $30. “This is a perfect summer dress,” one shopper said of the style other shoppers called “flattering.”

Buy It! Imysty V-Neck Button Down Dress, $29.98 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com

Switch up your usual dress collection with the style Middleton wore twice in one week. Shop more button-down dresses in summer-ready colors and patterns below.

Buy It! Soly Hux Floral Button Down Dress, $48.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Floerns V-Neck Button Down Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Cupshe Button Down Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Madewell Leedra Button-Front Midi Dress, 70 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Button Front Sleeveless Dress, $79; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Puff Sleeve Tiered Button Front Dress, $89; nordstrom.com

