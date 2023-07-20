Kate Middleton's Brother James Praises Her Mental Health Work: 'I'm Extremely Proud'

"I'm always taken aback by how much she does do," James Middleton, who has battled depression, said of Princess Kate's impact

Published on July 20, 2023 01:45PM EDT
James Middleton and Kate Middleton
James Middleton and Kate Middleton. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s brother James is thanking her for shining her royal spotlight on mental health.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old Ella & Co. founder joined Good Morning Britain to talk about how his puppy Bertie is doing at Guide Dogs training and said that Kate and Prince William’s longtime work with the important topic helped him speak out about struggling with depression.

“I think what's fantastic is that they're in a position where they are talking about their own mental health. And I think it's something that, you know, broadly it is a challenge,” James said, referencing his sister and brother-in-law.

“I remember early on, to say the words out loud, that I was feeling depressed or I thought I had depression, was impossible,” he continued with his dogs Mabel and Isla beside him. “But actually, through some of the work that they've been doing over time, it gave me the confidence to sort of speak out. I have more to thank for them and the sort of focus they’ve put towards it.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and Wife Alizée Head to Wimbledon After Announcing Baby News

“We all suffer from mental health, and I think to be able to speak out about it, and that’s why I felt like I had a responsibility to speak out, because it was part of my journey to actually get to where I am now, which is where I'm in control of it,” James explained. “It hasn't gone, I don't expect it to go, but I'm now in control of it.”

Princess Kate’s younger brother first spoke about navigating clinical depression in a 2019 op-ed for the Daily Mail, crediting his dog Ella as his strength during the darkest days. In January, James thanked his sisters Kate and Pippa for attending some of his therapy sessions in a heartfelt essay for The Sunday Times, and he shouted out Kate for using her royal platform to highlight mental health on Good Morning Britain.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Is Going to Be an Aunt Again! James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet Expecting First Child

“She's my sister, and I see her as my sister. I'm extremely proud. I'm always taken aback by how much she does do, and that does always continue to stay at the forefront of my mind,” he told the hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard of Kate’s impact as the Princess of Wales.

“But to be honest, she's my sister, so I know all of her quirks and everything and to see her blossoming in that role, I'm very proud of her,” he added.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William and Kate Middleton in Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty

A cause close to heart, mental health has long been a key priority of Princess Kate's royal work. Together with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, she launched the Heads Together initiative in 2016 to smash stigmas surrounding conversations and help for mental health.

Prince William, 41, has highlighted the importance of mental health in every area of life, from medical workers to soccer players, also making combating male suicide a crucial part of his royal work. Meanwhile, Princess Kate has focused on mental health initiatives for mothers and children. In May, she made two solo engagements for Mental Health Awareness Week focused on youth causes.

Alizee Thevenet
James Middleton announced his wife Alizee Thevenet is pregnant on July 5.

James Middleton Instagram

Earlier this month, James sweetly revealed that his family is expanding! On July 5, James announced that he and his wife, Alizee, are expecting their first child

Posting two photos of Alizee cradling her baby bump with their dog Mabel playfully pulling her sweater, James captioned the snap, "We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️”

“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️,” he added. 

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

