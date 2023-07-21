Kate Middleton's Birthday Tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keeps Her Up Late!

The Princess of Wales has a special tradition for her kids' birthdays

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 21, 2023 12:14PM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William with their children at Trooping the Colour 2023. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton knows a birthday isn't complete without cake!

The Princess of Wales has previously opened up about a special birthday tradition for her three children, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis: baking and decorating a birthday cake...even if it keeps her up late.

"I love making the cake," Princess Kate said on A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it."

RELATED: Prince George Is Turning 10! See the Best Photo from Every Year of His Royal Life

More recently, the royal mom and Prince William teamed up with the Great British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia to mark the 75th birthday of the National Health Service (NHS). Kate took the opportunity to pick up some tips from the expert.

“The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like ‘How did you get the buttercream so smooth?' " Fevronia told PEOPLE. "She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes."

Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate wanted to know "about how to get the sides of the cake straight and smooth," said Fevronia. "I used to be a teacher, so I went into teacher mode. I was like, 'Right, this is what you need to do.' "

"That was quite cool that I got to sort of give her some tips!” she added.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, have talked about cooking and baking with their children. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth in 2022, marking the late monarch's historic 70 years on the throne, the couple shared a look at George, Charlotte and Louis assisting in some making of vanilla cupcakes for a street party in Cardiff.

Another birthday tradition is the release of new royal portraits. Ever since Prince George was a baby, Prince William and Princess Kate have shared a photo with the public to celebrate their children's big days.

The Princess of Wales, who has called herself an "enthusiastic amateur photographer" and even had her photo of Queen Camilla on an award-winning magazine cover, often got behind the camera for her children's snapshots through the years.

RELATED: When Prince George Learned He Will Be King — and How His Parents Are Ensuring the Role Is Not 'Too Burdensome'

It's likely that the Princess of Wales will be up late in the kitchen again to celebrate Prince George's milestone 10th birthday on Saturday.

Though the future king may seem shy compared to confident sister Princess Charlotte and carefree brother Prince Louis, a close friend tells PEOPLE exclusively, "He's a cracking lad."

While making sure that Prince George has a conventional childhood, Prince William and Princess Kate are also highly aware that they are raising a future monarch.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider tells PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch. He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William in 2022.

Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In the weeks since school let out for summer, Prince George has been busy with fun outings. In addition to a family visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo last week, the young prince watched the men's final at Wimbledon for the second year running side-by-side with his sister over the weekend. Prince George and Princess Charlotte (in her debut at the tennis tournament!) cheered excitedly as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Wimbledon 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Related Articles
James Middleton and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Brother James Praises Her Mental Health Work: 'I'm Extremely Proud'
Joseph Altuzarra, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Dress Designer Recalls Finding Out About the Royal Wear: 'Woke Up to a Ton of Messages'
Catherine, Princess of Wales talking with Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig in the Royal Box at the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023
Did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Break Royal Protocol While Greeting Kate Middleton at Wimbledon?
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the birthday celebration of the Crown Princess
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Are All Grown Up at Mom Princess Victoria's Birthday Celebration
Prince George at Wimbledon
How Prince George Will Spend His Milestone 10th Birthday
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Queen of Green! See Kate Middleton's 3 Color-Coordinated Wimbledon Outfits — and Why She Picked the Hue
Catherine, Princess of Wales blows a kiss to someone during the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023
Kate Middleton Blows a Kiss from the Royal Box at Wimbledon — Just Like She Did Last Year
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Watched Wimbledon in the Royal Box, but Kids Usually Aren't Allowed
Prince George
Prince George Is All Grown Up at Air Show! See His First Appearance as a Toddler — and the Then and Now Pics
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023
The Best Celebrity Reactions from Wimbledon 2023
Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final
Prince George: All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Son (and Future King!)
Catherine, Princess of Wales gives the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
Kate Middleton Receives Bows from Wimbledon's Winner and Runner-Up — But Prince William Didn't
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Wimbledon Moments — and Most Animated Reactions!
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final andrince Louis of Wales walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023
Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was 'Very Upset' to Miss Wimbledon — But He's Practicing His Ball Boy Skills
Britain's Catherine Princess of Wales (L) and Spain's King Felipe VI (R) have a chat during the Men's Singles final match Novak Djokovic of Serbia against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 16 July 2023
King Felipe of Spain Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wimbledon Pic with Kate Middleton, Prince William and Kids
Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Queen Camilla Turns 76! Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebration with Sweet Tributes