Kate Middleton Has the Best Reaction When Kids Ask Her Age: ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’

The Princess of Wales attended the reopening of the Young V&A museum in London on Wednesday, where she met an inquisitive group of schoolchildren

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 28, 2023 08:04PM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, speaks with children of Globe Primary school in Bethnal Green as she officially opens The Young V&A
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Photo:

Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton had an adorable moment with some of her youngest fans on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales, 41, attended the reopening of London's Young V&A children's museum, which just underwent a roughly $16 million renovation. While there, she had an opportunity to chat with a group of inquisitive schoolchildren. As the kids showered her with hugs, they excitedly peppered her with questions, including how old she is.

The royal — who is likely used to fielding lots of curious questions at home from her own three children — was captured on video giving the young students the best response. "I'm 41. Shhh … don't tell anyone," she whispered, per The Daily Mail, referring to the fact that she's not part of the museum's target audience.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, is given a hug by 8 year old Oihana (L) and Alice, pupils of Globe Primary school in Bethnal Green as she officially opens The Young V&A
Kate Middleton attended the reopening of the Young V&A on June 28.

Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images

During her visit, Kate, who studied art history in college and became the V&A's first royal patron in 2018, also spent time touring the museum's three new galleries — Play, Imagine and Design, each geared toward specific age groups. The galleries house more than 2,000 objects from the V&A's collections, from nostalgic toys to ancient sculptures.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, officially opens The Young V&A, (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood)
Kate Middleton attended the reopening of the Young V&A museum on June 28.

Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Not only is the Princess of Wales an art enthusiast, but she's made early childhood development and education a focus of her royal philanthropic work. In January, she launched the Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. During a speech addressing the new campaign, Kate spoke about the importance of the early years of a child's life.

"The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become," she said in her address. "This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults."

"Those involved in raising children today need the very best information and support in helping to achieve this mission – and this campaign aims to help do that too," she continued.

