Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore! See the Princess of Wales' Spin on the Viral Fashion Trend

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Updated on May 26, 2023 04:11 PM
Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton. Photo:

Getty Images (3)

Call it a royal repeat — even the Princess of Wales is thinking pink! Kate Middleton popped in the hot color for all of her official engagements this week, perhaps granting the viral “Barbiecore” trend her royal stamp of approval. 

In honor of the fashion statement, look back at Princess Kate’s most stylish moments in Barbie’s signature shade through the last year.

Business Blush

Catherine Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum
Kate Middleton.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate had her boldest Barbiecore moment yet when she stepped out for a set of early childhood-related engagements in London on Thursday. The Princess of Wales paired a pink pastel suit by Alexander McQueen with a matching blouse, white belt and coordinating pumps.

English Rose

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty

The royal mom knew just what to wear for a surprise visit to picnic with school kids at the Chelsea Flower Show. Princess Kate popped in a breezy pink shirt dress by ME+EM, and her go-to espadrille wedges were a wise choice for the garden grass.

Double the Color

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

More pink, please! The Princess of Wales layered the hot shade for a visit to Windsor Foodshare in January, cozying up in a magenta turtleneck sweater with a matching coat and black trousers.

Pop of Pink

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Kate wore a ballerina pink bow blouse with a burgundy Roland Mouret suit for the second day of her trip to Boston for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards in December.

Royal Rewear

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Look familiar? The Princess of Wales first sported her pastel pink Alexander McQueen suit in June 2022. She styled the sleek suit with a white top and suede pumps for a roundtable about new research from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Bright on the Balcony

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate was unmissable in a ruched raspberry dress by Stella McCartney on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022.

Coral Chic

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

The then-Duchess of Cambridge was colorful in a coral coat dress at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May 2022, completing the look with a fascinator she wore for Trooping the Colour in 2017 and pink suede pumps.

Tropical Tribute

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Kate was pretty in pink on the last day of her Caribbean tour with Prince William in March 2022, and kept cool in a pink shirt dress with marble pattern from British brand RIXO, a coordinating clutch and her trusty espadrille wedges. 

Crown Jewel

Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal glittered in a hot pink power dress with whimsical ruffle sleeves by The Vampire's Wife for a special reception in Belize during the Caribbean tour. Kate rocked the hue for her first full glam night out — in a move Barbie would approve of!

