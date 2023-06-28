Kate Middleton Channels Barbiecore to Open Children’s Museum — and Gets Shown Around by Kids!

Kate Middleton is enjoying the company of some tiny tour guides — in her favorite pink!

The Princess of Wales opened the recently-transformed Young V&A museum in London Wednesday and was given a personal tour by a group of children who were part of the renewal project.

The museum, which is dedicated to children and youngsters aged 0-14 years old, has been carefully renovated over the past three years and includes three new galleries called Play, Imagine, and Design.

Wearing a floaty pink midi dress Kate, 41, began her tour in the Play Gallery, which is designed to provide a sensory landscape for toddlers and draws on how infants experience the world.

She was then led to an area called The Arcade, where teenagers can explore the history and process of video game and board game design.

Next, in the Design Gallery, Kate was shown how innovative objects are designed and how design has the power to make a positive impact on the world. The gallery will also put on workshops for young people to escape and create, inspiring the new thinkers of tomorrow.

Kate Middleton opens the Young V&A museum in London. Neil Mockford/GC Images

In the Imagine Gallery, she was then shown some spaces designed to encourage creative expression through performance, storytelling, imagination, and community — and, more importantly, where kids can put on costumes to dress up and act in their own shows.

She ended her visit to the museum in London's East End by talking with supporters and benefactors who played a major role in the redevelopment project of the museum, which was previously called the Museum of Childhood.

Kate Middleton opens the Young V&A museum in London. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the princess also stepped out to shine a spotlight on a pioneering program dedicated to keeping women in the justice system with their children.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!



Kate visited Hope Street in Southampton, England which was designed and developed by One Small Thing, a charity working to improve the justice system for women and children.