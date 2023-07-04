Kate Middleton Skips Royal Box as She Steps Out for Day 2 of Wimbledon in Mint Green Blazer

Kate Middleton is stepping out at Wimbledon!

The Princess of Wales, 41, arrived Tuesday morning in a mint green Balmain blazer for the second day of the prestigious tennis tournament. The avid tennis player and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club settled down to watch the games on the outer courts.

Her jacket matched the green hue of the Wimbledon umbrella she had to hold up briefly as she, like the other fans, sheltered from London's spring showers.

Princess Kate regularly kicks off her visits to the tournament by catching the early round games featuring up-and-coming talent in the outer courts. She will likely be back for the finals on the last weekend of the two-week contests.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate recently played on the iconic Wimbledon courts herself when she paired up with friend and tennis legend, Roger Federer. The duo played a few sets before meeting some of the ball boys and girls who help make Wimbledon run smoothly.

In a video released June 24, the royal mom who plays the sport regularly (she and Prince William have a tennis court on the grounds of their Norfolk home) said she was impressed with the 250-strong team of youngsters who train for months for the big event.

"To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon... Yeah it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” the princess said in the clip.

Kate Middleton uses an umbrella during a rain shower at Wimbledon. ZAC GOODWIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This year Evian, the sponsor of the world-famous event has asked guests to dress "Summer Smart and Eco-Conscious" by wearing a favorite look from their own closet or an item made from recycled materials.

Recycling her closet is something Kate does well. In recent days, the Princess of Wales has repeated two of her previous Wimbledon looks, including a navy blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and a blush pink belted dress by Beulah London, for official engagements related to her early childhood mission.



Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. ZAC GOODWIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, a smart-looking Prince George made his Wimbledon debut to watch the men’s final with both his parents. Smiling and chatting throughout the game, he even got to hold the coveted trophy behind the scenes when he met champion Novak Djokovic after the game.



Both Kate and William have been courtside regulars at Wimbledon since 2011 when they attended the tournament together for the first time.

In 2016, Kate took over the patronage of the prestigious tennis club from the late Queen Elizabeth, an honor that includes not only handing out trophies but wearing an exclusive green and purple bow tie pin to signify her status.