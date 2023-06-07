Kate Middleton and Prince William Offer to Replace Food Stolen from Welsh Food Bank

Food and other items such as children's toys were stolen from the St Thomas Church in Swansea, Wales over the weekend

Published on June 7, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William have offered to replace food and other donated items that were stolen from the St Thomas Church in Swansea, Wales over the weekend.

Reverend Steven Bunting told Rhys Williams of ITV News: “We opened up on Monday to move our food into our church where we give the food away and all the bags have been taken. All the existing food supplies have gone and those other items as well — a bike and some children’s toys from our baby charity.”

However, “The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support,” said Bunting, seeing as Kate, 41, and William, 40 visited the parish "a few months ago," noted Williams.

When asked if the royal couple will make a donation, the reverend confirmed, “Absolutely, yeah. They would like to replace the food that was taken, so they very much want to do that.”

As for who Bunting suspects are the culprits, he told Williams that it had to be someone who has used the food bank before because of “the knowledge they would have had of where food was kept.”

However, the reverend offered the following message to whoever stole from the parish: “Come here. The name above the door says, ‘Welcome home.’ Come on in, have a cup of tea, have a bacon sandwich, or some breakfast on us. We would really like to help you change your life, to turn it around from where it is now. The desperate situation you’re in, we really want to see that transformed.”

According to Wiliams, “Most of the stock, if not all, has been replaced, so the food bank is now off and running.”

The St Thomas Church, Swansea posted about the theft on Facebook Monday.

“Over the weekend we have been broken into and all of our foodbank food has been stolen,” the message began. “Other items including an orange bike that had been donated for a family, our youth group tuck shop supplies and baby items have also been taken.”

“We simply have no food to give out because every bag of food has been taken. We are here to support the most vulnerable in society and the most desperate,” the church wrote.

“If you find yourself in a position where the only option is to steal food from a food bank then please get in touch well before that," the church added. "We are a forgiving bunch and would love to support you out of that situation.”

