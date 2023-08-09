Kate Middleton and Prince William to Lead Anniversary Tributes to Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing to honor Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Kate and William are expected to lead the public tributes to the much-loved monarch, who died on September 8 last year. A year on, they will use the occasion to both praise William’s grandmother and also to "look ahead" a source told The Daily Mirror.

The outlet, which broke the story early Wednesday, also quoted a royal source saying that the Queen’s death was an event “that truly signified the end of an era."

The source added, "The Royal Family has been in transition since then and following the coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to what is next.”



Prince William and Kate Middleton on coronation day in May. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

It’s not confirmed yet whether the couple will do so with a public appearance and statement or a film via their social media channels.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending the day in peaceful contemplation of the life of Charles’s late mother on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. They may be at their home Birkhall, or at the castle itself.

A source told PEOPLE last week that they would be spending it “quietly and privately” — just as the late Queen used to honor her late father King George. There are no plans for a family gathering or a public event to mark the anniversary.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

It was at Balmoral Castle that Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 in Scotland. Her death came just hours after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince George in June 2022. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Kensington Palace — where William and Kate have their office — didn’t have a comment, as plans are yet to be confirmed, but a palace source says the couple will likely acknowledge the significant anniversary.

The couple are currently on their summer vacation with their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and and Prince Louis, 5, and are expected to join Charles and other members of the royal family at Balmoral over the coming weeks.



Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children earlier this summer. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: 25 Moments That Prove Kate Middleton Is a Royal Super Mom

On the week of Queen Elizabeth’s anniversary William and Kate, both 41, will be settling them back into the rhythm of school life.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Traditions that are expected to continue include the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey — where the coronations of Queen Elizabeth and her eldest son were held — on Sept. 8 in honor of Charles’ Accession Day, the abbey has said. In another tribute, a 21-gun salute will be fired in the royal parks of London as a sign of respect on King Charles’ Sept. 8 Accession Day, the royal family's website stated.