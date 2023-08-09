Kate Middleton and Prince William to Lead Anniversary Tributes to Queen Elizabeth

The Prince and Princess of Wales will acknowledge the death of the much-loved monarch on September 8 — and look ahead

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
Published on August 9, 2023 07:08AM EDT
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour
Princess Kate and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June . Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing to honor Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Kate and William are expected to lead the public tributes to the much-loved monarch, who died on September 8 last year. A year on, they will use the occasion to both praise William’s grandmother and also to "look ahead" a source told The Daily Mirror.

The outlet, which broke the story early Wednesday, also quoted a royal source saying that the Queen’s death was an event “that truly signified the end of an era."

The source added, "The Royal Family has been in transition since then and following the coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to what is next.”

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Princess Charlotte of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Prince William and Kate Middleton on coronation day in May.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

It’s not confirmed yet whether the couple will do so with a public appearance and statement or a film via their social media channels.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending the day in peaceful contemplation of the life of Charles’s late mother on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. They may be at their home Birkhall, or at the castle itself.

A source told PEOPLE last week that they would be spending it “quietly and privately” — just as the late Queen used to honor her late father King George. There are no plans for a family gathering or a public event to mark the anniversary.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

It was at Balmoral Castle that Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 in Scotland. Her death came just hours after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince George in June 2022.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty 

Kensington Palace — where William and Kate have their office — didn’t have a comment, as plans are yet to be confirmed, but a palace source says the couple will likely acknowledge the significant anniversary.

The couple are currently on their summer vacation with their children  Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and and Prince Louis, 5, and are expected to join Charles and other members of the royal family at Balmoral over the coming weeks.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales (C) as they walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford
Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children earlier this summer.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED:  25 Moments That Prove Kate Middleton Is a Royal Super Mom

On the week of Queen Elizabeth’s anniversary William and Kate, both 41, will be settling them back into the rhythm of school life.

Traditions that are expected to continue include the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey — where the coronations of Queen Elizabeth and her eldest son were held — on Sept. 8 in honor of Charles’ Accession Day, the abbey has said. In another tribute, a 21-gun salute will be fired in the royal parks of London as a sign of respect on King Charles’ Sept. 8 Accession Day, the royal family's website stated.

