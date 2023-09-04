Kate Middleton and Prince William Set to Travel to France — to Cheer for Different Teams!

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in France for the Rugby World Cup

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
Updated on September 4, 2023 04:10PM EDT
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales react as they visit the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team as part of a tour in Wales, on April 27, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton in April 2023. Photo:

Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty

 Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for a rugby rivalry.

Princess Kate and Prince William, both 41, are heading to France for the Rugby World Cup this weekend — and will be supporting different teams.

Their office at Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate will attend the group stage match between England and Argentina in Marseille on Sept. 9, while William is set to watch Wales take on Fiji in a group stage match in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.

The diverging games are not surprising: Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union that governs the game in England, while William is a longstanding patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales wait for the start of the Six Nations international rugby union match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on February 25, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton at a rugby match in Cardiff, Wales in February.

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty

The sports-loving couple enjoy a light-hearted rivalry and will savor swapping banter about their teams' respective successes at the games.

RELATED:  Kate Middleton and Prince William Brave the Rain and Race (Each Other!) Through the Bahamian Waves

William and Kate often play tennis at home, and line up against each other at sailing or other sports during official engagements. They memorably took part in a regatta in the Bahamas during an official tour of the Caribbean in March last year.

In the Bahams, local Lissa McCombe, told PEOPLE how "exciting" the couple's sailing competition had been. "She had a really exciting time. She thoroughly enjoyed it," McCombe told PEOPLE. "She said they nearly had a man overboard and she was at the tiller at the time — she had one hand on the tiller and one on the guy at the same time."

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club
Princess Kate takes part in the training day at Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the spring, Kate combined her leadership of the Shaping Us initiative for early years' development and the role sports can play in helping mental health when she took part in training at a club in Berkshire, England. Although Kate's team lost that day, Steven Bough, chairman of Maidenhead Rugby Club, was impressed with her skills. "She’s obviously been practicing. Her ball sills and passing skills are very good. She was there, blending in playing as one of the team," he told PEOPLE. "To be honest, I didn’t realize she was there half the time.”

