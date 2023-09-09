Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Surprise Appearance on Another Royal Family Member's Podcast!

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby,' along with co-host Mike Tindall's mother-in-law, Princess Anne

By
Updated on September 9, 2023 03:22PM EDT
Updated on September 9, 2023 03:22PM EDT
The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales and The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton appear on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.'. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William have opened up about all-things sports!

Ahead of their trip to France for the Rugby World Cup this weekend, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, made a surprise appearance on another royal family member’s podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Hosted by Mike Tindall — a former rugby union player and husband of the prince’s cousin Zara Tindall — along with James Haskell and Alex Payne, the podcast invited three very special guests onto its Saturday episode.

Along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne (co-host Mike’s mother-in-law) also appeared in the new episode, which was filmed at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

During the 50-minute conversation, William, Kate and Anne — patrons of the Welsh Rugby Union, Rugby Football Union and Scottish Rugby Union, respectively — chatted about the state of the sport today, and shared some cheeky anecdotes and pieces of wisdom.

The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales and The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
The Princess Royal and Prince of Wales on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.'.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Kensington Palace

In the episode, the prince and princess — who will be supporting different teams in the Rugby World Cup — addressed rumors of their competitiveness, a topic they both chuckled at.

“I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this has come from,” Kate told the hosts, including Haskell, who joked that if the couple played table tennis, it would “go on for hours and hours.”

“I don't think we've actually managed to finish a game [of] tennis, the two of us,” the princess continued. “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

William echoed his wife, adding that it comes down to “who can out-mental each other.”

When Mike asked if any of their competitiveness had passed down to their childrenPrince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — the Princess Royal, 73, interjected to say: “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”

“What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments,” Kate answered, adding that “they are growing and trying out different sports.”

“They're obviously still really young,” she continued. “It's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

The princess also shared that her daughter plays both rugby and football, both of which “weren’t school sports when I was growing up.”

“Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now,” she shared.

The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales and The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
The Prince and Princess of Wales on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.'.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby/YouTube

The prince and princess also talked about parents’ races, which Kate said have been banned by some schools because they are “far too competitive” before revealing that she and William have participated in one.

“Maybe the competitive side in both of us was like, ‘We have to take part in this,’” she said, after sharing that the couple received a last-minute invite to a parents’ race.

When asked about the role sports have played in his own life, the prince shared that “the team environment” played a “big part” in his upbringing.

“I absolutely gelled and loved being in those sorts of cauldron of fear, noise, competitiveness with your mates and your team around you,” he said, adding that he loved “the highs and the lows,” as well as the togetherness — “looking out for each other” — of team sports.

William went on to say that today, players need to “concentrate more” on “learning to lose.”

“I think people don't know how to lose well,” he shared. “Talking about our children, particularly. I want to make sure that they understand that.”

The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales and The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton appear on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.'.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Kensington Palace

Later in the episode, the prince raved about rugby specifically.

"I love rugby … I played at school, I loved it,” he said, to which the princess playfully responded: “Did you?”

The Princess Royal recalled another facet of William’s early athleticism, sharing that she used to run around with the young prince at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

“I was really good at that because I did corners really well,” Anne said, and William agreed with his aunt, replying: “You were quite quick. The look that you had on your face was quite terrifying.”

Like her husband, Kate also recounted the important role sports have played in her life, recalling a favorite childhood memory: “coming back in from having played hockey or net ball in the freezing cold rain.”

The princess explained that the importance of physical activity was a value ingrained in her by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

“They always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things,” she shared, adding that she thinks being “exposed to a variety” of activities is important for young people today.

As for herself? Kate loves all sports, but especially those that involve water.

"Personally, I love swimming," she said, adding she is especially fond of cold, rainy conditions.

Co-host Payne asked the couple whether it is difficult to maintain “the face of professionalism” and “neutrality” at sporting events, to which Kate replied, “It is really challenging, but watching sports live is like no other.”

“It is hard, particularly when Wales and England are playing against each other,” she added later, a reference to her and her husband’s friendly rivalry.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales wait for the start of the Six Nations international rugby union match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on February 25, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton at a Wales-England rugby match in February 2023.

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty

“There's a certain amount of bravado that goes on around the Wales and England games, depending on who’s winning,” William added.

The sport-loving Prince and Princess of Wales will likely have to employ this “bravado” this weekend when they watch the Rugby World Cup.

Kate will attend the group stage match between England and Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, and William is set to watch Wales take on Fiji in a group stage match in Bordeaux on Sunday, according to the couple’s office at Kensington Palace.

