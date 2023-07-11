Kate McKinnon Hilariously Details Creating Weird Barbie’s Marker-Covered Look: ‘It Was Very Exciting’

Kate McKinnon says “a lot of thought” went into creating her “Weird Barbie” look.

The SNL alum, 39, detailed how she and the Barbie team drew up her character’s marker-covered appearance in the upcoming movie on Good Morning America Tuesday.

When asked how involved she was designing “Weird Barbie," McKinnon responded, “I have to say, pretty involved.”

“A lot of discussions went into the placement of like, ‘Where does the marker go on your face?’ and ‘What is the shape of the squiggle?’ and ‘How chopped is the hair?’” she said.

In the Greta Gerwig-directed film, McKinnon plays a Barbie with short, spiky hair and colorful scribbles all over her face.

“It's based on the Barbie that I think we all had where you'd cut the hair off and burn the clothes and draw on it,” the actress explained.

“Actually, a lot of thought goes into all of those elements,” she revealed of the design process. “And so, it was very exciting to work on that look.”

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight about what she misses about her Barbie look, McKinnon shared, “I think if I could dress like that every day I would.”

“I loved that crazy hair. I think my face makes more sense if there’s marker on it,” she joked.

“It’s very comfortable to wear a big bell-shaped baby doll. And if anyone gets the chance, I would recommend that they do that,” added the comedian.

The movie trailer shows McKinnon’s “Weird Barbie” explaining to Margot Robbie’s titular version that she has to go to the real world after she starts experiencing atypical events in Barbieland.



For the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, McKinnon stepped out in a custom pink vest and matching slacks by KALLMEYER and silver pointed-toe heels. Designer Daniella Kallmeyer shared on Instagram that she dubbed McKinnon's pink carpet look "Gay Barbie."

See McKinnon alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef and more, in Barbie when it hits theaters on July 21.

