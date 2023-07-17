Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

Kate Hudson is enjoying a little time abroad, and she’s doing so while looking comfortably stylish.

The Glass Onion actress recently posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, showing her hanging out with her family in England. In one video, she’s riding a bike wearing a very practical and comfortable-looking pair of pants: breezy white joggers.

While other celebs, like Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lawrence, have all been spotted wearing wide-leg pants this summer, it’s lightweight pants with elastic hems, like Hudson’s, that are a good pick for playing tourist. Because of this smart detail you won’t have to worry about your pants getting caught up while walking or biking. Plus, they’re just a really good roomy and breathable warm-weather wardrobe staple.

katehudson/Instagram

White Pants Inspired by Kate Hudson

You can style white pants like hers a few ways: Wear them casually with a twist-front crop top, slip-on sneakers, and a crossbody bag, like Hudson, or with any sports bra or tank top for a sporty look. You can even pull them on over your bikini as a beach cover-up. As for similar options, there are plenty of affordable picks.

IXIMO Tapered Linen Drawstring Pants

Amazon

This linen pair from Amazon is under $40 and has more than 1,800 five-star ratings from shoppers. The classic cut pants come with a drawstring closure and two front pockets. And if white pants aren’t for you, they’re available in seven other colors, including black, khaki, and army green.

One reviewer said, “They come right to my ankle and they have elastic on the hem so they don't flop.” Another person noted that “they get softer with wear” and are a “nice change from denim for the warm weather.”

Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger

Lululemon

For those always on-the-go, take these super soft, non-clingy Lululemon joggers for a spin. Made with a two-way stretch material, the pants have a sweat-wicking waistband and front hand pockets, complete with a hidden zipper pocket and card sleeve.

One shopper raved: “I bought them for travel, and it was a good decision — [they’re] lightweight and easy to pack.” Another customer, who owns them in every color, described them as being “casual, comfortable, and versatile.”

If you’re looking for a cropped pant without elastic hems, check out this option from J.Crew that’s a classic style in line with what lots of other stars are wearing. Keep scrolling for more hemmed white joggers to scoop up for summer.

Dokotoo High-Waisted Drawstring Joggers Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger

Athleta

MoFiz Lightweight Joggers Pants

Amazon

J.Crew Astrid Wide-Leg Chino Pant

J.Crew.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

