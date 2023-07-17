Lifestyle Fashion Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Shop similar white joggers starting at $30 By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 09:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Kate Hudson is enjoying a little time abroad, and she’s doing so while looking comfortably stylish. The Glass Onion actress recently posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, showing her hanging out with her family in England. In one video, she’s riding a bike wearing a very practical and comfortable-looking pair of pants: breezy white joggers. While other celebs, like Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lawrence, have all been spotted wearing wide-leg pants this summer, it’s lightweight pants with elastic hems, like Hudson’s, that are a good pick for playing tourist. Because of this smart detail you won’t have to worry about your pants getting caught up while walking or biking. Plus, they’re just a really good roomy and breathable warm-weather wardrobe staple. katehudson/Instagram White Pants Inspired by Kate Hudson IXIMO Tapered Linen Drawstring Pants, $38.99; amazon.com Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger, $98; shop.lululemon.com Dokotoo High-Waisted Drawstring Joggers Pants with Pockets, $30.99; amazon.com Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger, $89; athleta.gap.com MoFiz Lightweight Joggers Pants, $37.99; amazon.com J.Crew Astrid Wide-Leg Chino Pant, $98; jcrew.com Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer You can style white pants like hers a few ways: Wear them casually with a twist-front crop top, slip-on sneakers, and a crossbody bag, like Hudson, or with any sports bra or tank top for a sporty look. You can even pull them on over your bikini as a beach cover-up. As for similar options, there are plenty of affordable picks. IXIMO Tapered Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 This linen pair from Amazon is under $40 and has more than 1,800 five-star ratings from shoppers. The classic cut pants come with a drawstring closure and two front pockets. And if white pants aren’t for you, they’re available in seven other colors, including black, khaki, and army green. One reviewer said, “They come right to my ankle and they have elastic on the hem so they don't flop.” Another person noted that “they get softer with wear” and are a “nice change from denim for the warm weather.” Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger Lululemon Buy on Lululemon $98 For those always on-the-go, take these super soft, non-clingy Lululemon joggers for a spin. Made with a two-way stretch material, the pants have a sweat-wicking waistband and front hand pockets, complete with a hidden zipper pocket and card sleeve. One shopper raved: “I bought them for travel, and it was a good decision — [they’re] lightweight and easy to pack.” Another customer, who owns them in every color, described them as being “casual, comfortable, and versatile.” If you’re looking for a cropped pant without elastic hems, check out this option from J.Crew that’s a classic style in line with what lots of other stars are wearing. Keep scrolling for more hemmed white joggers to scoop up for summer. Dokotoo High-Waisted Drawstring Joggers Pants with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger Athleta Buy on Gap.com $89 MoFiz Lightweight Joggers Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 J.Crew Astrid Wide-Leg Chino Pant J.Crew. Buy on Jcrew.com $98 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings There's Already a Must-Have Giant Home Depot Skeleton of 2023 — and It's a Foot Taller Than Last Year's A $700 Robot Vacuum with Strong Suction Power Is Just $180 at Amazon Today