Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

Shop similar white joggers starting at $30

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Hudson is enjoying a little time abroad, and she’s doing so while looking comfortably stylish. 

The Glass Onion actress recently posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, showing her hanging out with her family in England. In one video, she’s riding a bike wearing a very practical and comfortable-looking pair of pants: breezy white joggers. 

While other celebs, like Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lawrence, have all been spotted wearing wide-leg pants this summer, it’s lightweight pants with elastic hems, like Hudson’s, that are a good pick for playing tourist. Because of this smart detail you won’t have to worry about your pants getting caught up while walking or biking. Plus, they’re just a really good roomy and breathable warm-weather wardrobe staple. 

Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers

katehudson/Instagram

White Pants Inspired by Kate Hudson 

You can style white pants like hers a few ways: Wear them casually with a twist-front crop top, slip-on sneakers, and a crossbody bag, like Hudson, or with any sports bra or tank top for a sporty look. You can even pull them on over your bikini as a beach cover-up. As for similar options, there are plenty of affordable picks.  

IXIMO Tapered Linen Drawstring Pants

Amazon IXIMO Women's Tapered Pants 100% Linen

Amazon

This linen pair from Amazon is under $40 and has more than 1,800 five-star ratings from shoppers. The classic cut pants come with a drawstring closure and two front pockets. And if white pants aren’t for you, they’re available in seven other colors, including black, khaki, and army green.

One reviewer said, “They come right to my ankle and they have elastic on the hem so they don't flop.” Another person noted that “they get softer with wear” and are a “nice change from denim for the warm weather.”

Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger

Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger Full Length

Lululemon

For those always on-the-go, take these super soft, non-clingy Lululemon joggers for a spin. Made with a two-way stretch material, the pants have a sweat-wicking waistband and front hand pockets, complete with a hidden zipper pocket and card sleeve. 

One shopper raved: “I bought them for travel, and it was a good decision — [they’re] lightweight and easy to pack.” Another customer, who owns them in every color, described them as being “casual, comfortable, and versatile.”

If you’re looking for a cropped pant without elastic hems, check out this option from J.Crew that’s a classic style in line with what lots of other stars are wearing. Keep scrolling for more hemmed white joggers to scoop up for summer. 

Dokotoo High-Waisted Drawstring Joggers Pants with Pockets

Amazon Dokotoo Women's 2023 Soft Casual Loose Drawstring Elastic High Waisted Joggers

Amazon

Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger

Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger

Athleta

MoFiz Lightweight Joggers Pants

Amazon MoFiz Women's Cargo Pants Lightweight Joggers

Amazon

J.Crew Astrid Wide-Leg Chino Pant

J.Crew Astrid wide-leg chino pant
J.Crew.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings
13 FT ANIMATED JACK SKELLINGTON
There's Already a Must-Have Giant Home Depot Skeleton of 2023 — and It's a Foot Taller Than Last Year's
Robot Vacuum Tout
A $700 Robot Vacuum with Strong Suction Power Is Just $180 at Amazon Today
Related Articles
Deal Roundup: summer pants tout
Breezy Summer Pants Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day, and Our Favorite Styles Are Under $40
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
Amazon Prime Day Blouses
Amazon Is Packed with Deals on Pretty Summer Blouses for Prime Day
Hilary Duff Taylor Swift denim skort
Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer
Celebs Wearing Fisherman Sandals TOUT
Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Walmart Deals Tout
37 Best Deals at Walmart+ Week That Will Make You Look Twice — Including a Patio Set for $200 Off
Person on a yoga mat doing a bridge exercise while also doing a dumbell chest press
The 13 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Target, Walmart, Macyâs, and So Many Other Stores Are Having Sales Right Now, Too Tout
Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and So Many Other Stores Are Having Sales Right Now, Too
Best High-Waisted Jeans
The 14 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Stylists
PSW_Spring23_TikTokTrends TOUT
From Quiet Luxury to Barbiecore: 8 TikTok Fashion Trends to Try This Summer
Collage of the Best Cooling Clothes on Amazon including an Adidas black t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, blue joggers, white sneakers, white hat, black dress, blue towel and blue gaiter
The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023
Jeans for Short Women
The 19 Best Jeans for Short Women of 2023, According to 12 Fashion Experts
PSW Spring One Dress Five Events boat
One Dress, Five Summer Events
PSW_Spring23_DenimIcon tout
35 Denim Icons We Will Never Stop Thinking About
PSW Spring Does This Exist
Our Editors' 8 Toughest Summer Style Questions, Solved by Our Resident Fashion Expert
A closeup of a person's feet wearing one of the best slip-on shoes with a colorful border and People Tested badge.
The 10 Best Men’s Slip-On Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed