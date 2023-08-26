Kate Hudson Played the Guitar in the Timeless Jean Style You Can Get for $30

Straight-leg jeans go with everything in your closet

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Published on August 26, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Kate Hudson
Photo:

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Sometimes, a little midday guitar jam sesh is just what you need to relieve stress — according to Kate Hudson, anyway. 

In a new Instagram post, the Glass Onion star danced on the couch, strummed on the guitar, and sang her heart out in the casual denim style you can wear everyday: straight-leg jeans. Hudson paired them with a vibrant yellow bodysuit, strappy sandals, and a denim jacket — an outfit that exudes fall vibes.

If you’re not a fan of the flared or baggy jeans that have been taking Hollywood by storm, straight-leg styles are a comfy and flattering option you can easily dress up or down. The style has been worn by stars and royals, like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Kate Middleton, proving that the silhouette is timeless.

Give your old pair of jeans an upgrade with these stylish, straight-leg options from Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, and more that start at just $30.

Straight-Leg Jeans Inspired by Kate Hudson

Wrangler High-Rise Straight Jean

Amazon Wrangler Women's High Rise True Straight Fit Jean

Amazon

You can get a pair of straight-leg jeans that look practically identical to Hudson’s at Amazon. The Wrangler High-Rise Straight Jean is currently 28 percent off, and the jeans come in a medium blue wash that’s a great transition out of your summer white jeans and light denim. The pants have a relaxed, straight-leg silhouette and functional pockets. Plus, they’re available in white and six shades of blue.

Spanx Ankle Straight-Leg Jean

Spanx Straight Leg Ankle Jeans

Spanx

You can never go wrong with a pair of Spanx jeans, and the Ankle Straight-Leg pair has an elastic waist that sits comfortably on the hips. Though structured, the denim has some stretch to move with you and the hems fall right at the ankle, allowing you to show off your shoes. You’ll find four pockets on this pair of jeans, and they come in sizes XS through 3X.

Madewell Low-Slung Straight Jeans

Madewell Low-Slung Straight Jeans

Madewell

Now is a good time to stock up on Madewell jeans, as pre-fall items like this Low-Slung Straight option are up to 30 percent off with the code COOLDOWN. The medium blue wash is ideal for fall, and the straight-leg design is similar to ones so many celebs wear. 

If you value a baggy silhouette, like Jennifer Lopez or Gwyneth Paltrow, these pants are slightly looser to combine two trends, offering you more breathing room, without compromising too much structure. The slouchy jeans sit lower on the hips, and in the past week alone, more than 1,000 Madewell shoppers have added them to their cart. 

Straight-leg jeans are a timeless style that you can wear this fall and beyond. If you’re wanting to look as effortlessly stylish as Hudson, upgrade your old pair of jeans with these flattering options from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Heritage High-Rise Straight Jeans

Jeans

Amazon

Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans

Amazon Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans (Also Available in Plus)

Amazon

Lee Relaxed Fit Straight-Leg Jean

Amazon Lee Women's Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean

Amazon

NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Leg Jean

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Lucky Brand Sweet Straight Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Madewell The ’90s Straight Jean

Madewell The '90s Straight Jean

Madewell

