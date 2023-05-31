Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 19, Tells Mom He 'Might' Unfollow Her After She Posts Revealing Bikini Photo

Kate Hudson may be celebrating the start of summer with a bikini-clad photo, but her son has some other thoughts on the matter.

On Tuesday, the Glass Onion star's son Ryder Robinson, 19, chimed in on Hudson's comment thread with brother Oliver Hudson after she posted a cheeky bikini photo on her Instagram.

In the photo, Kate, 44, wears a thong bikini bottom and no top, covering herself with a book. "Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready," she captioned the snap.

The star's brother, 46, commented on the photo, hilariously writing, "Jesus no Kate!" which prompted Kate to respond, "Summers just begun Oliver ... it's gonna get wild. You should unfollow."

But the family jesting didn't stop there — Kate's son Ryder joined in on the thread, responding to his mom's comment by saying, "i think i might too."

Not to be outdone, Kate clapped back by tagging her son and writing, "who is this?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kate Hudson/instagram

While the mother-son duo may be poking fun at each other this week, the mom of three got emotional as she shared how she'd been feeling since Ryder left for college.

"It's hard to even talk about," she told Access Hollywood in September 2022. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will just hit me that he's not here."

"But he's having a blast, he's in the city, he's like ready," she added. "And that makes me so excited. I'm so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that's all I can ask for."

Hudson, who shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, is also mom to son Bingham "Bing," 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The Bride Wars star then reflected on a heartwarming moment she had with Ryder while talking with him on the phone after he left. "He was in such a good place and I remember that time in my life when everything in front of you is possible," she said. "And I could see it in him and I was just so overwhelmed and I was going to cry."

Before Ryder left for school, he and his brother Bing teamed up for a jam session in their garage while their mom documented the sweet sibling moment.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder rocked out on the electric guitar while his little brother played the drums. Both boys whipped their hair back and forth throughout the performance, paying homage to the true rock and roll experience.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," wrote Hudson.

"What a good big brother," she said of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"