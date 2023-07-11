Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Bing's 12th Birthday with Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: 'My Drummer Baby'

Kate Hudson is honoring her "drummer baby" on his 12th birthday.

On Monday, the Glass Onion actress, 44, posted a sweet tribute to her son Bing on her Instagram, sharing several videos of her son playing the drums.

"Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Hudson began her lengthy caption. "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways."

"He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild an unpredictable. Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing 🎉🎂We love you!"

Throughout the post, Hudson shared several videos of Bing playing the drums throughout the years. In the last video she shared, Bing plays with brother Ryder, 19, and Hudson's fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The star shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, 5, with Fujikawa.

In December, Hudson appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and chatted about Bing's passion for the drums. "My son Bing is a drummer, been drumming since he was a year old, " she shared on the show.

After Seth Meyers made a joke about Hudson and Bellamy getting their toddler a drum set, the star reflected on the moment when the co-parents realized their now 12-year-old had a passion for music.

"So his dad is in a band called Muse and Don Howard, the drummer, had two drumsticks. He couldn't even walk. He took the drumsticks, and that was it. They've never left his hands since," she said.

"He would sit and he would put pillows ... at different heights and he would [pretend to] play," she said.

"And now just recently because he's the kind of kid who goes, 'Mom, I'm going to play drums,' like four times a day. So he goes, and when you have a kid like that, you want to support that as much as you can. And so the pool house, which is more like a shed, became the drum room. So that's Bing's room which, all the other siblings are jealous of because he has his own room."