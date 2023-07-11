Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Bing's 12th Birthday with Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: 'My Drummer Baby'

"Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing," Hudson wrote of her son

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 11, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Kate Hudson wishes son Bing Happy Birthday
Photo:

Kate Hudson/ Instagram; Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty

Kate Hudson is honoring her "drummer baby" on his 12th birthday.

On Monday, the Glass Onion actress, 44, posted a sweet tribute to her son Bing on her Instagram, sharing several videos of her son playing the drums.

"Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Hudson began her lengthy caption. "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways."

"He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild an unpredictable. Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing 🎉🎂We love you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Throughout the post, Hudson shared several videos of Bing playing the drums throughout the years. In the last video she shared, Bing plays with brother Ryder, 19, and Hudson's fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The star shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, 5, with Fujikawa.

In December, Hudson appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and chatted about Bing's passion for the drums. "My son Bing is a drummer, been drumming since he was a year old, " she shared on the show.

After Seth Meyers made a joke about Hudson and Bellamy getting their toddler a drum set, the star reflected on the moment when the co-parents realized their now 12-year-old had a passion for music.

"So his dad is in a band called Muse and Don Howard, the drummer, had two drumsticks. He couldn't even walk. He took the drumsticks, and that was it. They've never left his hands since," she said.

"He would sit and he would put pillows ... at different heights and he would [pretend to] play," she said.

"And now just recently because he's the kind of kid who goes, 'Mom, I'm going to play drums,' like four times a day. So he goes, and when you have a kid like that, you want to support that as much as you can. And so the pool house, which is more like a shed, became the drum room. So that's Bing's room which, all the other siblings are jealous of because he has his own room."

Related Articles
Paris Hilton Says Sheâs âDreaming of The Day When I'll Have a Little Princessâ as She Spends Time with Nieces
Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Dreaming' of Having a 'Little Princess' During Day with Nieces
Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband Josh at Her 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Feel Very Lucky'
Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband at 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Very Lucky'
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Girl Is 5'
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker âStepped Up Top The Plateâ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker ‘Stepped Up to the Plate’ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Chrissy Teigen and kids
‘Tired’ Mom of 4 Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Kids on Instagram
Levi McCounaughey Instagram
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Looks All Grown Up as He Makes His Social Media Debut
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Divorce from Brandon Blackstock Made Their Kids Question 'Definition of Love'
Michael Rubin White Party
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Make Rare Appearance with His Daughter, 17, at Star-Studded White Party
Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola Grace Consuelos arrive at the premiere of EuropaCorp's "Nine Lives" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Isn't 'Such a Pain' Anymore, Has Become 'So Great' as an Adult
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Pose Together in Sweet Family Photo: 'Happy Everything'
Jana Kramer and kids on vacation
Pregnant Jana Kramer Posts Photos from 'Full Circle' Family Vacation to Mackinac Island
Jessica Alba and Family at Wimbledon
Jessica Alba Celebrates Beginning of 'Fam Summer Vacay' by Sharing Sweet New Photo with All 3 Kids
Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Surprise Son Levi by Letting Him Join Social Media on 15th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos of 17-Month-Old Son Aire