Kate Hudson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Sicily Vacation with Kids: 'Happiness and Pasta'

Kate Hudson is soaking up Sicily with her kids!

On Tuesday, the Glass Onion star, 44, posted a series of photos and clips of herself “exploring” the Italian island on her Instagram.

“Happiness and pasta 🍝 Not mutually exclusive 🇮🇹❤️☀️🌙 Exploring with my favorite humans ❤️,” Hudson captioned the carousel, which included a cute night-time selfie of her carrying daughter Rani, 5, on her back in front of an historic building.

Rani was also pictured standing under an arched doorway and sitting on the beach with Hudson, while the actress was shown eating a tuna salad and sunbathing in an orange bikini top.

In another snap, Hudson’s son Bingham Hawn, 12, was seen standing on the ledge of a car with a bleached buzzcut, while her oldest son Ryder Robinson, 19, was seen in the background getting into a car.

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. She shares daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.



The actress enjoyed a spot of sunbathing on the trip. Kate Hudson Instagram

Other photos and clips showed the family eating oysters and large plates of pasta in a restaurant, plus views of buildings lining a typically beautiful Italian sidestreet.

Hudson also gave fans a glimpse from inside her resort as she filmed some family time around a stone-paved patio and swimming pool, with Rani seen taking a dip in the pool while Fujikawa sat nearby.



Hudson shared photos from her vacation with her kids in Sicily. Kate Hudson Instagram

Hudson’s photos come after she shared several vacation pics last week.

In the pictures, Hudson's sons were seen posing together on the beach, while fiancé Fujikawa did a backflip off a nearby cliff.

In another photo, Hudson's three kids posed together for a sweet family selfie. "🇮🇹❤️☀️#sicily," she captioned the series.

Prior to her Sicily trip, Hudson celebrated son Bing's 12th birthday with a sweet tribute to his drumming skills on her Instagram. "Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Hudson captioned the post. “Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing 🎉🎂We love you!"