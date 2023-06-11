Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!'

Happy birthday, Danny Fujikawa!

Kate Hudson celebrated her partner's 37th birthday with a celebratory post shared on Instagram Saturday that features various pictures and videos of him.

"The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today!" the actress, 44, began the caption of her post. "Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it 😳🥰."

"People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors but this last slide has to definitely be one," she continued, referring to a video of herself and Fujikawa jamming out to music together.

"Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there’s day drinking involved….😆," Hudson added. "I love you madly @fujikawadanny HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉."

Hudson and Fujikawa made their public debut in May 2017 after meeting through his stepsisters, who are friends with Hudson.

"He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought," the Fabletics founder previously told PEOPLE. "I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

On Oct. 2, 2018, the Almost Famous star and musician welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose. (Hudson also shares son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson and son Bingham "Bing with ex Matt Bellamy.)

"I've seen her do things that I can't imagine doing myself and I'm very proud of her," Fujikawa said of Hudson shortly after Rani's birth. "And I'm in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it."

In September 2021, Fujikawa then proposed to Hudson after nearly five years of dating.