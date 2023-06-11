Entertainment Movies Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!' "I love you madly," the actress wrote in a sweet birthday tribute to her partner By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 11, 2023 03:37PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Steve Granitz / Getty Images Happy birthday, Danny Fujikawa! Kate Hudson celebrated her partner's 37th birthday with a celebratory post shared on Instagram Saturday that features various pictures and videos of him. "The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today!" the actress, 44, began the caption of her post. "Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it 😳🥰." "People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors but this last slide has to definitely be one," she continued, referring to a video of herself and Fujikawa jamming out to music together. "Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there’s day drinking involved….😆," Hudson added. "I love you madly @fujikawadanny HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Have a Glam Red Carpet Date Night — See Their Matching Looks Hudson and Fujikawa made their public debut in May 2017 after meeting through his stepsisters, who are friends with Hudson. "He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought," the Fabletics founder previously told PEOPLE. "I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure." Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa On Oct. 2, 2018, the Almost Famous star and musician welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose. (Hudson also shares son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson and son Bingham "Bing with ex Matt Bellamy.) "I've seen her do things that I can't imagine doing myself and I'm very proud of her," Fujikawa said of Hudson shortly after Rani's birth. "And I'm in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it." In September 2021, Fujikawa then proposed to Hudson after nearly five years of dating.