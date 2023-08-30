Kate Hudson Shares the 'Last Moments of a Beautiful Summer' in a Heartwarming Instagram Post

Kate Hudson is spending the final days of summer with her baby girl.

“Last moments of a beautiful summer ☀️,” Hudson, 44, captioned an Instagram carousel with her daughter Rani Rose on Wednesday. In one of the sweet snaps, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress snuggled up to her youngest for a smiling selfie while lounging in bed.

Another image showed Hudson's daughter posing with an ice cream cone complete with colorful sprinkles. The precious photos continued, as the 5-year-old was pictured seated in a living room in front of a meal consisting of eggs and diced potatoes.

In 2022, the Golden Globe Award winner told PEOPLE that her daughter enjoys it when she can help out in the kitchen. "Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time," Hudson said. "She's my little helper. She's very precise in everything she does."

The snuggles continued in the last photos which showed the mommy and daughter duo hugging in a chair, and Rani Rose holding a plush stuffed animal while standing outside in the final snapshot.

Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani Rose into the world on Oct. 2, 2018. Her name is a tribute to Danny’s father, Ron Fujikawa, who died in 2012. "To name her after him is an honor," the Bride Wars star previously revealed on Instagram.

Kate Hudson with her three children. Kate Hudson/ Instagram

She also has two other children from her previous relationships. Hudson shares her first child, Ryder Russell, 19, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and her second son, Bingham Hawn, 12, with her ex-fiancé, Muse's frontman, Matt Bellamy.

Hudson has had her three kids in tow this summer as they globe trotted about while school was out. In July, The Skeleton Key star posted several photos of the bunch as they spent time in Italy.

“Happiness and pasta 🍝 Not mutually exclusive 🇮🇹❤️☀️🌙 Exploring with my favorite humans ❤️,” Hudson wrote on one Instagram upload. In the first picture, the California native posed for a nighttime selfie in front of a historic building as Rani rode on her back. The family also spent some time on the beach and showed off their good eats.

Kate Hudson and her three kids. Kate Hudson/Instagram

In another Sicily post from earlier in the month, the mom of three photographed her boys hanging out in their swim trunks. She also caught impressive footage of Danny, 37, doing a backflip off of a cliff and into a body of water.

This year, the Oscar nominee also celebrated her three kids for Mother’s Day with another social media dedication. “Momming since 2004 🐣🐣🐣 #lovesofmylife,” Hudson captioned an Instagram group shot of her and her children smiling for a selfie while piled up in bed in their pajamas.