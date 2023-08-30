Kate Hudson Shares the 'Last Moments of a Beautiful Summer' in a Heartwarming Instagram Post

Kate Hudson spent some quality mommy-daughter time with her baby girl Rani Rose

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 10:40PM EDT
Kate Hudson with daughter
Kate Hudson with daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Photo:

Kate Hudson/ Instagram

Kate Hudson is spending the final days of summer with her baby girl. 

“Last moments of a beautiful summer ☀️,” Hudson, 44, captioned an Instagram carousel with her daughter Rani Rose on Wednesday. In one of the sweet snaps, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress snuggled up to her youngest for a smiling selfie while lounging in bed. 

Another image showed Hudson's daughter posing with an ice cream cone complete with colorful sprinkles. The precious photos continued, as the 5-year-old was pictured seated in a living room in front of a meal consisting of eggs and diced potatoes.

In 2022, the Golden Globe Award winner told PEOPLE that her daughter enjoys it when she can help out in the kitchen. "Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time," Hudson said. "She's my little helper. She's very precise in everything she does." 

The snuggles continued in the last photos which showed the mommy and daughter duo hugging in a chair, and Rani Rose holding a plush stuffed animal while standing outside in the final snapshot. 

Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani Rose into the world on Oct. 2, 2018. Her name is a tribute to Danny’s father, Ron Fujikawa, who died in 2012. "To name her after him is an honor," the Bride Wars star previously revealed on Instagram.

Kate Hudson with kids
Kate Hudson with her three children.

Kate Hudson/ Instagram

She also has two other children from her previous relationships. Hudson shares her first child, Ryder Russell, 19, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and her second son, Bingham Hawn, 12, with her ex-fiancé, Muse's frontman, Matt Bellamy.

Hudson has had her three kids in tow this summer as they globe trotted about while school was out. In July, The Skeleton Key star posted several photos of the bunch as they spent time in Italy.

“Happiness and pasta 🍝 Not mutually exclusive 🇮🇹❤️☀️🌙 Exploring with my favorite humans ❤️,” Hudson wrote on one Instagram upload. In the first picture, the California native posed for a nighttime selfie in front of a historic building as Rani rode on her back. The family also spent some time on the beach and showed off their good eats. 

Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson and her three kids.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

In another Sicily post from earlier in the month, the mom of three photographed her boys hanging out in their swim trunks. She also caught impressive footage of Danny, 37, doing a backflip off of a cliff and into a body of water.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This year, the Oscar nominee also celebrated her three kids for Mother’s Day with another social media dedication. “Momming since 2004 🐣🐣🐣 #lovesofmylife,” Hudson captioned an Instagram group shot of her and her children smiling for a selfie while piled up in bed in their pajamas.

Related Articles
Gabby Barrett announces pregnancy
Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Cade Foehner: 'Living the Dream'
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids at Pool Party — See the Photos!
Khloe Kardashian says she's Not OK as True Thompson heads to Kindergarten Inst
Khloé Kardashian Jokes She’s ‘Not OK’ as Daughter True Heads to Kindergarten: ‘Next It Will Be Prom’
Fergie, Axl, Josh Duhamel, Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Jade Roper Tolbert Says It's 'Time to Heal' from Miscarriage Ahead of Procedure
Jade Roper Tolbert Says It's 'Time to Heal' from Miscarriage Ahead of Procedure: 'With Me in My Heart'
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Open — See the Photos!
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photo of Daughters
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photos of Daughters: ‘Where Did the Time Go?’
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Lace Morris Expecting First Baby with Ryan John Nelson: 'Beautiful Surprise'
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Lace Morris Expecting First Baby with Ryan John Nelson: 'Beautiful Surprise'
Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals 'Issue' with Breast Implants as She Awaits Baby No. 4: 'They Get Massive'
Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals 'Issue' with Breast Implants as She Awaits Baby No. 4: 'They Get Massive'
Jade Roper Reveals She Hasn't Told Her Kids About Her Miscarriage: 'Still Figuring [It] Out'
Jade Roper Tolbert Reveals She Hasn't Told Her Kids About Her Miscarriage: 'Still Figuring [It] Out'
John Legend stands with son Miles in matching all-black outfits.
John Legend Confirms Son Miles Is His 'Mini Me' as They Twin in Adorable Video
Kim Porter and her son Quincy Brown
Diddy's Son Quincy Brown Shares Childhood Throwback with Late Mom Kim Porter
Florida girl hates Maine
Girl Raised in Florida Visits Maine Beach for the First Time — and Then Bursts into Tears
David Arquette, Coco
David Arquette Says He's 'So Proud' Daughter Coco Is Going to College: 'We Love You'
Arod Instagram daughter Natasha college Michigan 08 27 23
Alex Rodriguez Says Dropping Daughter Off at College Was One of 'Hardest' and 'Most Proud' Moments
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave