Kate Hudson Shares Sunny Beach-Filled Photos with All Three of Her Kids on Sicilian Vacation

Kate Hudson and her family are soaking up the Sicilian sun!

On Tuesday, the Glass Onion actress, 44, shared several photos on her Instagram from her family vacation to Sicily. In the pictures, Hudson's sons Ryder Robinson, 19, and Bingham Hawn, 12, can be seen posing together on the beach, while her fiancé Danny Fujikawa does a backflip off a nearby cliff.

In another photo, Hudson's three kids, including daughter Rani, 5, pose together for a sweet family selfie. "🇮🇹❤️☀️#sicily," she captioned the series.

The star shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, 5, with Fujikawa.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Hudson celebrated her son Bing's 12th birthday with a sweet tribute to his drumming skills on her Instagram. "Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Hudson began her lengthy caption. "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways."

"He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild an unpredictable. Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing 🎉🎂We love you!"

Earlier this summer, Hudson posted a cheeky bikini photo on Instagram, igniting a flurry of comments that included one from her brother Oliver, 46, and one from son Ryder.

The star's brother commented on the photo, hilariously writing, "Jesus no Kate!" which prompted Hudson to respond, "Summers just begun Oliver ... it's gonna get wild. You should unfollow."

But the family jesting didn't stop there — Ryder joined in on the thread, responding to his mom's comment by saying, "i think i might too."

Not to be outdone, Hudson clapped back by tagging her son and writing, "who is this?"

For Father's Day this year, the star celebrated the men in her life, including her fiancé and stepdad Kurt Russell. In one post, Hudson added a series of photos of Fujikawa and Rani. "Lucky lady has the most amazing father. I am so grateful to witness such a beautiful bond," she captioned the photos.

"We love you so much @fujikawadanny Happy Father's Day! ❤️."

In a separate post, Hudson celebrated stepdad Russell, 72. "Oh how we love you Pa!" she captioned the photo.

"The happiest Father's Day to one amazing man! I love you! ❤️." In the photo, Kurt smiles with Hudson's brother Oliver and his grandkids in front of a green birthday cake.