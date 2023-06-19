Kate Hudson Shares Photo of Kurt Russell with His Grandkids, Honors Fiancé Danny Fujikawa on Father's Day

The 'Glass Onion' star posted sweet tributes to her fiancé and her stepfather in honor of Father's Day

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 19, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Kate Hudson
Photo:

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson is honoring the men in her life on Father's Day.

The Glass Onion star, 44, shared sweet tributes to her Instagram on Sunday that honored finacé Danny Fujikawa and stepdad Kurt Russell.

In one post, Hudson added a series of photos of Fujikawa and the couple's daughter Rani Rose, 5. "Lucky lady has the most amazing father. I am so grateful to witness such a beautiful bond," she captioned the photos.

"We love you so much @fujikawadanny Happy Father's Day! ❤️."

In a separate post, Hudson celebrated her stepdad, Kurt Russell, 72. "Oh how we love you Pa!" she captioned the photo.

"The happiest Father's Day to one amazing man! I love you! ❤️." In the photo, Kurt smiles with Kate's brother Oliver Hudson, 46, and his grandkids in front of a green birthday cake.

Aside from her daughter Rani Rose, the actress is also mom to sons Ryder Robinson, 19, and Bingham Hawn, 11, from previous relationships.

Earlier this month, Kate celebrated her partner's 37th birthday with a celebratory post shared on Instagram that featured several pictures and videos of him. "The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today!" the actress began the caption of her post.

"Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it 😳🥰."

"People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors but this last slide has to definitely be one," she continued, referring to a video of herself and Fujikawa jamming out to music together.

"Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there’s day drinking involved….😆," Hudson added. "I love you madly @fujikawadanny HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉."

