Kate Hudson Paints the Town Red on Girl's Night Out with Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson is enjoying the London party scene with the wife of her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

The Glass Onion star, 44, and model Elle Evans, 33, stepped out Thursday at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant after attending a gala performance of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in London’s West End.

The stylish pair looked the best of friends as they held hands while strolling together along a London sidewalk, with Hudson dressed up for their girl's night out in a chic silk mid-length dress in an eye-popping shade of red.

Evans meanwhile teamed a pair of sequin-embellished pants with a chic black tank top and black headband.



The following morning, the actress hinted she was in a happy mood, as she shared a quote from the poet Rumi to her Instagram Story: "Wear gratitude like a cloak and it will feed every corner of your life."

Elle Evans and Kate Hudson. David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Hudson and Bellamy, 45, were engaged from 2011 to 2014. They share one son together: Bingham, 11.

Following their split, Bellamy tied the knot with Evans in August 2019, and welcomed a daughter Lovella in 2020, while Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa announced their engagement in September 2021, almost three years after their daughter Rani Rose, 4, was born in October 2018.

In November 2022, Hudson heaped praises on her ex-fiance in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent,” she said, before explaining how she is able to maintain a positive relationship with her ex.

Elle Evans and Kate Hudson. SplashNews.com

“For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress, Fujikawa, 37, and their daughter Rani also celebrated Easter with Bellamy, Elle and their daughter Lovella, in 2022, as well as Bingham.

"Can't get over this Easter cuteness 💝🐰🥕🥚🐣🪺💐🎀," Elle captioned a carousel of countryside photos — complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny — posted to Instagram at the time.

Kate Hudson in London. NIGHTVISION / BACKGRID

Hudson and Bellamy have maintained a friendly relationship throughout Bingham’s childhood. In April 2021, the Almost Famous star discussed with Women's Health how co-parenting has strengthened her relationship with the Muse frontman.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson said. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, [his wife] Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

"I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads. I trust them," she added.





